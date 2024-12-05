NVIDIA to Open Vietnam R&D Center to Bolster AI Development

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA announced today it is opening its first Vietnam research and development center, signaling its confidence in the country’s bright artificial intelligence future.

The company is collaborating with the Vietnamese government to establish its new Vietnam Research and Development Center focused on AI. NVIDIA will use the R&D center to focus on software development, capitalizing on the country’s strong talent pool of STEM engineers, and to engage industry leaders, startups, government agencies, universities and students to accelerate the adoption of AI.

“We are delighted to open NVIDIA’s R&D center to accelerate Vietnam’s AI journey,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “With our expertise in AI development, we will partner with a vibrant ecosystem of researchers, startups and enterprise organizations to build incredible AI right here in Vietnam.”

The Vietnam R&D Center will develop valuable platforms for NVIDIA and partners to nurture AI innovation. Researchers and startups will be able to use this infrastructure to develop AI applications for key industries such as healthcare, education, transportation and finance.

With the country’s rapid expansion in manufacturing for technology, automotive, electronics and textiles, Vietnam has become one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Its AI market has also been growing in recent years, backed by technological advancements, government support and greater integration of AI in various industries. Since 2021, Vietnam has promoted AI development as part of its digital transformation strategy with the goal of fostering innovation, building a robust AI ecosystem and positioning the country as a regional leader in R&D.

“The government of Vietnam is focused on innovation as one of the key elements of its development strategy,” said Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. “With this strategic partnership, the Vietnamese government and NVIDIA are committed to jointly promoting the strong development of AI technology in Vietnam and creating a bright future for the innovation ecosystem and high-tech industry in Southeast Asia.”

NVIDIA has been investing in Vietnam’s technology ecosystem for the last eight years. The company is engaged with more than 100 Vietnamese AI startups as part of its Inception program in addition to 65 universities within the country. Last year, NVIDIA began collaborating with FPT Smart Cloud as its first Vietnamese cloud partner.

