SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Johnson Fistel Investigates the Merger of Barnes Group Inc – B

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP , a leading stockholder rights law firm, announced that it is investigating claims on behalf of Barnes Group Inc (NYSE: B) shareholders concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties related to the proposed sale of the Company to Apollo Global Management.

On October 7, 2024, Barnes Group officially announced its acceptance of an acquisition proposal from Apollo Global Management, whereby shareholders will receive $47.50 per share via an all-cash transaction, after which Barnes Group will transition to a privately held entity.

Johnson Fistel’s investigation focuses on whether Barnes Group’s board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company's stockholders, including whether the board sufficiently pursued alternatives to the acquisition, and whether the board secured the best possible price for Barnes Group’s shares.

Stockholders of Barnes Group are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss their legal rights in this matter. You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/the-barnes-group-inc

