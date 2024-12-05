The 2026–2035 Big Game Management Plan Update Process Has Begun

Contact:

December 4, 2024

Concord, NH – New Hampshire Fish and Game’s (NHFG) Wildlife Division has initiated the process of updating the state’s 10-year Big Game Management Plan (BGMP), which will establish population goals and objectives for deer, moose, bear, and turkey for the period 2026–2035. The current plan expires at the end of 2025.

Recently, over 30,000 New Hampshire residents received surveys to record and measure public opinion on the management of these species. This survey was delivered electronically by the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center, on behalf of NHFG, and represents the first step in developing a new BGMP. This effort underscores the importance of managing wildlife under the direction of long-term planning, and once completed, this BGMP will be the fourth plan established to guide the management of big game species in the state since the mid-1990s. The recent survey is similar to, but separate from, the NH Wildlife Action Plan Survey distributed by the agency in October.

“Most big game wildlife species populations are healthy and at historic levels throughout the state,” said Andrew Timmins, NHFG’s Game Program Supervisor. “This outcome is the result of sound scientific management based on long-term planning. By soliciting broad public input throughout the process, we can develop management practices that meet the biological needs of wildlife in a way that is consistent with public opinion. We hope that anyone who receives a survey will take the opportunity to participate.”

Once the survey is completed, preference data will be compared with species-specific biological data to develop an initial draft BGMP in February of 2025. This draft plan, which will be presented at a series of public meetings in April of 2025, will provide a foundation for public feedback and discussion. “Using both a survey and public meeting approach provides sufficient opportunity for interested people to provide input throughout the process,” said Timmins.

Once the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission approve a final plan, population goals and objectives cited in the plan will serve as “operational targets” and guide management of these species during the next 10 years. This approach allows for measured, steady progress towards goals and objectives for New Hampshire’s big game species supported by science and bolstered by public input.

To learn more about the BGMP and for updates on the process, visit wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/season-setting/game-management-plan.