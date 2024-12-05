PRESS RELEASE

December 5, 2024

Alison Marchione, Shoreland Restoration Ecologist

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-6128, Alison.Marchione@Vermont.gov

DEC Offers Training on Best Practices to Stabilize Shorelines

Register for the Natural Shoreland Erosion Control Certification Course

Montpelier, Vt. – Vermont boasts over 1,400 miles of lakeshore, and nearly half is developed in a way that impacts water quality and wildlife habitat. Ahead of construction season, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is holding a free training course on best practices to develop and manage shorelands.

The Natural Shoreland Erosion Control Certification (NSECC) course is a great training opportunity for engineers, landscapers, designers, contractors, consultants, project managers, and other site workers. The all-day training will cover lake ecology, permitting and regulations, landscape design, design and engineering, bioengineering case studies, and other shoreland best practice concepts.

This training is being offered both online and in person. The in-person training will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm at the North Branch Nature Center in Montpelier. The online course will be on Microsoft Teams on Friday, January 10, 2025, from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm. Register for either day online by January 3, 2025.

“In the last eight years, we have offered 21 shoreland erosion control courses across the state, training over 800 people,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “By bringing people together, fostering partnerships, and raising awareness about these techniques, this course helps to ensure we can improve and protect clean water, while protecting infrastructure, creating flood resiliency, and improving wildlife habitat.”

One of the most important actions that a lakeshore property owner can take is to maintain a natural shoreline. Property owners often rely on professionals to give them advice and help them manage their land. Anyone certified through this course can choose to be added to the public listing of certified professionals in natural shoreland erosion control practices. This listing is shared with lakeshore property owners.

The course certification lasts three years. To recertify, professionals may take this training again, attend another training that addresses stormwater management or other lakeshore land management issues, or complete a shoreland restoration project.

To ask questions about the course, contact Alison Marchione at 802-490-6128 or Alison.Marchione@Vermont.gov. For questions about registration, contact David Addeo at David.Addeo@Vermont.gov or 802-490-6153.

