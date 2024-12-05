DynamicWeb Names Argano as 2024 North American Implementation Partner of the Year

DynamicWeb honors Argano for transformative eCommerce solutions in North America & awards Shiwanka Chathuranga the prestigious MVP Platform Developer title.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DynamicWeb has announced Argano as the recipient of its 2024 North American Implementation Partner of the Year award. This award celebrates Argano’s remarkable commitment to advancing high-impact, innovative eCommerce solutions that drive measurable results for businesses across North America. DynamicWeb and Argano’s collaboration exemplifies the shared dedication of pushing the boundaries of digital transformation and empowering organizations to achieve sustainable growth.Argano’s expertise in eCommerce innovation and digital transformation has positioned it as a key partner for DynamicWeb in North America. Leveraging comprehensive strategy and consulting capabilities, Argano supports clients in optimizing their operations and driving commercial success through technology. By combining strengths in areas like business process consulting, data intelligence, and enterprise technology, Argano enables clients to transform how they manage people, processes, and technology, viewing them as strategic differentiators rather than mere operational costs.In addition to recognizing the overall Argano team, DynamicWeb honored Shiwanka Chathuranga as the 2024 MVP Platform Developer. Shiwanka’s technical expertise and contributions reflect the commitment to excellence that defines the Argano approach. His work has been pivotal in supporting the DynamicWeb platform and delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to clients. Argano and DynamicWeb are helping clients achieve greater agility, efficiency, and profitability as they build competitive, future-ready businesses in an ever-evolving digital environment.About DynamicWeb:DynamicWeb is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM), and Digital Marketing tools. Their unified platform makes it easy for B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate, and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.DynamicWeb has more than 300 partners in offices around the globe, supporting over 2,000 brands in industries like manufacturing, distribution and wholesale, retail, horticulture, wine & spirits, and niche B2B or B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, our customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue, and grow their brands.About Argano:Argano is the world’s largest global digital consultancy exclusively connecting design and delivery for the transformation of high-performance business operations, extending our clients’ commercial agility, profitability, customer experience, and growth. Our strategic consulting, bolstered by proprietary IP, provides a comprehensive view of business operations, pinpointing areas of strength and unveiling opportunities for improvement. Then, with our global talent and guided by industry experts, we lead in operational design and technology delivery across business applications, cloud, data and analytics, automation, operational technology, and AI, spanning all major software publishers. Learn more at argano.com

