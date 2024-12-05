U.S. Army Bronze Medal Available December 5

Washington, DC, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for the U.S. Army Bronze Medal on December 5, 2024, at noon EST. The medal is part of the United States Armed Forces Medals Program, which honors the proud history and unique traditions of each branch of the Armed Forces.

Like its silver counterpart, the designs featured on this medal are emblematic of the history and mission of the U.S. Army. The obverse (heads) depicts Continental and modern soldiers “at the ready” with the weapons of their respective eras. The soldiers represent the continuity of the U.S. Army since its founding and its continuing mission to defend the Nation. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES ARMY" and "SINCE 1775." Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Lucas Durham created the design, which was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell.

The reverse (tails) juxtaposes the seven core values of the Army against the U.S. Army flag, with the flag and its streamers lifted by a breeze. Inscriptions are the Army’s core values: "LOYALTY," "DUTY," "RESPECT," "SELFLESS SERVICE," "HONOR," "INTEGRITY," and "PERSONAL COURAGE." The streamers from several major battles have visible text, including "LEXINGTON 1775," "APPOMATTOX 1865," “MEUSE-ARGONNE 1918," "LUZON 1944 – 1945," "NORMANDY 1944," "KOREA SUMMER 1953," "TET COUNTEROFFENSIVE 1968," and "ABEYANCE 2014 – 2015." AIP Designer Emily Damstra created the design, which was sculpted by Renata Gordon.

The Armed Forces Bronze Medal is 1.5 inches in diameter and is struck in 95 percent copper and five percent zinc. The bronze medal is sealed in plastic with no box or easel.

The U.S. Army Bronze Medal is priced at $20. To set up a “Remind Me” alert for this product, click here (product code MARS). To view the Mint’s complete portfolio of medals, please visit https://www.usmint.gov/shop/medal-programs/.

The Armed Forces Bronze Medals are available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the enrollment is cancelled. Visit the website for details.

Please use the Mint’s catalog site at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on products and services or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of December 5, 2024, at noon EST.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint’s YouTube channel to view videos about the United States Mint.

Subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and the monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents .

. Follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

Public Affairs United States Mint 202-354-7222 inquiries@usmint.treas.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.