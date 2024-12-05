Qualifacts and Catholic Charities Boston Family Counseling and Guidance Center Partner to Modernize the Center’s Clinical and Billing Processes

Catholic Charities Boston seeks to improve efficiency, client satisfaction, and financial performance with Qualifacts’ InSync EHR and RCMS+ solution.

Nashville, Tenn. & Boston, Mass., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, proudly announces a new partnership with the Catholic Charities Boston Family Counseling and Guidance Center in Massachusetts. To modernize their clinical and billing processes, enhance their clinical documentation capabilities, and prioritize federal and state compliance, Catholic Charities selected Qualifacts and its InSync EHR platform.

They also selected Qualifacts’ revenue cycle management solution, RCMS+, to simplify their billing processes, optimize their reimbursement performance, and improve billed services transparency. The center’s decision was driven by the following key factors:

Streamlined Billing and Reporting : RCMS+ provides accurate and timely billing with comprehensive visibility into claim status and reimbursement. These features reduce administrative burdens and ensure the center has a clear perspective into their financial health.

: RCMS+ provides accurate and timely billing with comprehensive visibility into claim status and reimbursement. These features reduce administrative burdens and ensure the center has a clear perspective into their financial health. Enhanced Compliance : InSync supports the center with regulatory requirements and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) services compliance.

: InSync supports the center with regulatory requirements and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) services compliance. Improved Client Experience : InSync enables modern client-centric experiences for the center, including a dynamic patient portal for convenient access to information.

: InSync enables modern client-centric experiences for the center, including a dynamic patient portal for convenient access to information. Enhanced Efficiency : InSync enhances administrative tasks with automated insurance eligibility checks and advanced staff scheduling.

: InSync enhances administrative tasks with automated insurance eligibility checks and advanced staff scheduling. Flexible Documentation: InSync’s customizable forms and templates, empowers the center to improve efficiency tailor clinical documentation for their specific needs.

“We are excited to partner with Qualifacts and utilize Insync’s capabilities to modernize our clinical and billing operations. By optimizing our processes, our clinical staff will have more time to provide high quality care that our clients deserve. InSync’s reporting functionality is invaluable for our data analytics related to grant applications,” stated Callie Armstrong, LICSW, Director of Clinical Services at Catholic Charities Boston Family Counseling and Guidance Center. “Additionally, InSync will help us maintain compliance with MAT services and all relevant state and federal regulations. RCMS+ will provide greater visibility into our billing processes, enabling us to optimize reimbursement and improve our financial performance."

Josh Schoeller, CEO at Qualifacts commented, "We're proud to welcome Catholic Charities Boston Family Counseling and Guidance Center in Massachusetts to the Qualifacts community. InSync coupled with RCMS+ provides a robust foundation for efficient and compliant services. We're excited to partner with the Catholic Charities Boston Family Counseling and Guidance Center on this journey of growth and innovation.”

ABOUT THE CATHOLIC CHARITIES BOSTON FAMILY COUNSELING AND GUIDANCE CENTER

The Family Counseling and Guidance Center is the behavioral health clinic of Catholic Charities Boston and provides outpatient mental health services to over 400 individuals of all ages. Catholic Charities Boston is the leading provider of emergency assistance and long-term economic empowerment for families and individuals in Massachusetts.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its nearly 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.

