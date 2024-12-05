Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Retirement of Food Lion President Meg Ham After Distinguished Career

Food Lion President Meg Ham to Retire on May 2, 2025

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahold Delhaize USA has announced that Meg Ham, president of Food Lion, plans to retire on May 2, 2025, after more than 35 years with the organization. She has been at the helm of Food Lion for more than a decade and has been part of the brand’s unprecedented growth, grounded in Food Lion’s heritage of customer service and convenient locations. A successor for Ham will be announced before year-end.

“Meg has been an outstanding leader at Ahold Delhaize USA and has led Food Lion during one of the brand’s most exciting times as it repositioned itself to better serve customers, while staying true to its core attributes of low prices and convenient locations,” said JJ Fleeman, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA. “Under Meg’s leadership, the brand has experienced tremendous growth, all while remaining true to its purpose of nourishing the towns and cities Food Lion serves. Not only did the Food Lion business thrive, but under Meg’s leadership the brand is on track to deliver 1.5 billion meals by 2025 through its Food Lion Feeds hunger-relief platform. She has been a strong leader for the brand, with a remarkable passion for building strong customer and associate experiences, and we wish her all the best as she transitions to retirement.”

Meg added, “While I am looking forward to retirement, Food Lion and Hannaford have been places that I have called home for more than 35 years. I am incredibly grateful to the associates who I have had the opportunity to work alongside every day, to our customers who put their trust in us to nourish their families and to our community partners who work tirelessly every day to feed those who are hungry in our local communities. Throughout my career, I have strived to operate as a humble teacher and a proud learner, and I have cherished the opportunity to learn from the great people I have worked with, and learned from, over the years.”

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across more than 1,100 stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands that also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, serving millions of omnichannel customers each week. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.

