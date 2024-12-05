Cabinet Manufacturer Selects Duplin County for East Coast Operation

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that residential cabinet manufacturer, NexGen Cabinets Inc., will create 42 new jobs in Duplin County. The company will invest more than $6.7 million to establish an East Coast assembly and manufacturing facility in the Town of Wallace.

“As the year comes to a close, I am excited to announce another great win for rural North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “Our resilient workforce, affordability and quality of life are among the top reasons manufacturers are locating to this region of the state and we’re glad NexGen made the decision to locate Duplin County.”

NexGen is a division of Honsoar International Ltd, a manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom furniture with a global production footprint in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Cambodia. NexGen will manufacture and kitchen and bathroom cabinets for multifamily residential wholesale markets in North, Central, and South America. The location in Duplin County will be the first manufacturing site in the southeastern United States with a 150,000-square-foot space for assembly, production, and distribution operations.

“NexGen Cabinetry is pleased to announce our decision to locate our North Carolina assembly warehouse in Wallace North Carolina, Duplin County,” said Tom Boyda, COO of NexGen Cabinets. “Working with our partners in State, County & local government has given our company the ability to bring jobs and opportunity to the area. We look forward to long term growth as we become part of the community. On behalf of NexGen we thank North Carolina & Duplin County for the opportunity, and we look forward to many successful years in this community.”

“North Carolina is the top choice for growing manufacturers across various industries,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Among many things, our commitment to preparing the world-class workforce that global companies need, is the key differentiator that helps us win great economic development projects in every corner of the state.”

Although salaries will vary by position, the average annual wage will be $50,462. The Duplin County average is $45,722. These new jobs could potentially create an annual

payroll impact of more than $2.1 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $125,000 from the One North Carolina Fund awarded to NexGen Cabinets will help the company locate to Duplin County. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We are delighted to welcome NexGen and these new jobs to Duplin County,” said N.C. Senator Brent Jackson. “Our community is centrally located on the East Coast with access to a robust transportation infrastructure and a hardworking talent pipeline that will serve the company well in this next phase of growth.”

“When companies decide to do business in the Southeastern region of North Carolina, it’s a win for the entire state,” said N.C. Representative Jimmy Dixon. “We appreciate the diligence of the state and local officials and economic developers that make announcements like this possible.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, James Sprunt Community College, North Carolina’s Southeast, Duplin County Board of Commissioners and Economic Development Commission, Duke Energy, and the Town of Wallace.