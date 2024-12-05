Allison Hill Debuts Heartwarming Children's Book, "Lolly the Left Out Lobster"

The book "Lolly the Left Out Lobster" Author "Allison Hill"

A fun tale that helps your little one learn the importance of empathy and understanding others.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allison Hill is captivating hearts with the release of her debut children’s book, Lolly the Left Out Lobster . This beautifully illustrated and heartwarming tale introduces young readers to the themes of courage, friendship, and empathy, making it a must-read for children and their caregivers. Since its 2024 release, Lolly the Left Out Lobster has already gained attention for its engaging storytelling and captivating illustrations.The story follows Lolly, a lobster who is swept away in a storm and ends up far from her home in the sea, lost in the woods and not knowing what to do. Feeling out of place, Lolly meets a group of forest animals who initially see her as different and scary. However, through empathy and understanding, and the wisdom of some friendly dogs, they come to appreciate Lolly for who she is, forming a deep and lasting bond. The story emphasizes the importance of kindness, acceptance, and forming meaningful relationships despite differences.Teaching Empathy and Emotional IntelligenceAllison Hill’s book is designed not just to entertain, but to teach valuable life lessons. The story encourages children to approach others with open-mindedness and compassion. Teachers and therapists are already recommending Lolly the Left Out Lobster for its ability to foster emotional intelligence in young readers. At the end of the book, an adult guide provides caregivers with tips for discussing empathy and kindness, making the story an essential tool for parents, educators, and therapists.“Ordered 10 for our counseling centers! Lolly provides the perfect vehicle for kids to not feel alone in this oh-so-common childhood struggle. Highly recommend.”“What an inspiring story! Born out of the magic and whimsy of childhood and the daily musings between the Author and her father...Lolly’s journey reminds us to be our best selves and treat others with kindness. What a fun read and great gift!”A Mission Beyond the PagesProfits from the book go to Eat Laugh Give, a non-profit organization founded by Allison Hill and her daughters, Cristina Hill and Chauncey Hill, during the 2020 pandemic lockdown. The organization combats food insecurity by providing low-income households with food, kitchen supplies, kitchen renovations, and support. The success of their earlier cookbook, Feeding Family, Feeding America, helped feed over 100,000 people. Now, Lolly the Left Out Lobster continues this philanthropic mission. You can learn more at http://eatlaughgive.com/ About the AuthorAllison Hill serves as the Chief Social Impact and Content Officer at a private equity firm based in Atlanta, GA. She has a passion for family, education, and giving back to the community. With over 25 years of experience in brand marketing and social impact, she holds an undergraduate degree and MBA from Cornell University. Lolly the Left Out Lobster is her first children's book , inspired by her desire to write meaningful stories for her daughters and other children. Allison is married to her college sweetheart and loves cooking, reading, and hanging out with her husband, two daughters, two dogs, and baby granddog. Visit http://allisonhillbooks.com/ for more information.Lolly the Left Out Lobster is now available for purchase at https://www.amazon.com/Lolly-Left-Out-Lobster-Differences/dp/B0D1LNBQP6

