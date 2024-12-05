AG Yost Expands Anti-Dumping Campaign With New Cleanup Grants

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Building on the success of the “Shine a Light on Dumpers” initiative, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is expanding the campaign to include funding for community cleanup efforts.

Effective Dec. 5, Yost’s office is allocating $1 million for new grants aimed at helping local governments clean up illegal dump sites and deter future dumping.

“Illegal dumping is an ugly, unhealthy problem no community should face,” Yost said. “We’re providing real dollars to help with the cleanup efforts to take the load off local officials.”

Today’s announcement follows a Shine a Light on Dumpers success story in Youngstown, where technology provided by Yost’s Environmental Enforcement Section (EES) helped local authorities identify a case of illegal dumping.

Brookfield resident Mark Domascieno has been charged with improperly discarding 35 tires and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 9.

Shine a Light on Dumpers, launched by Yost’s environmental team, is a comprehensive initiative to combat illegal dumping through public education, technical equipment loans, training and legal guidance – and, now, grant funding.

County and local governments can apply for up to $100,000 for dump-site cleanup and up to $20,000 for preventive measures such as signs, gates or barriers.

The application window for the newly available grants is open and runs through Feb. 28, 2025, or until the money runs out. The grants will be awarded on a rolling basis.

“From Youngstown to Cincinnati and points all around, illegal dumping – sadly – is happening everywhere,” Yost said. “By holding offenders accountable and cleaning up illegal dump sites, we’re working to restore the beauty and health of our local neighborhoods.”

The Shine a Light on Dumpers grant application can be found on the Attorney General’s website.

