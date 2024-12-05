Dr. Ryan Saadi Commends Individuals Who Dedicate Time to Public Service, and Congratulates Mayor Victor Sordillo on His Induction Into the NJ League of Municipalities Hall of Fame





WARREN, N.J., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Ryan Saadi, CEO of Tevogen Bio (“Tevogen” or “Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics to treat infectious disease and cancers, congratulates Board Member, Victor Sordillo PE, CSP, MBA, as he was inducted into The New Jersey League of Municipalities Hall of Fame this month.

Mayor Sordillo was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his dedicated tenure of 24 years of continuous service as a Warren Township Committee Member. As an elected official, Mayor Sordillo served the community by leading the municipal government, providing oversight to the township’s operations, and implementing policies for the public good, essentially working for the benefit of the citizens he represents.

“Mayor Sordillo exemplifies the qualities of a dedicated public servant, making personal sacrifices to answer a call that many shy away from. While policy debates are essential and differing perspectives form the bedrock of democracy, such discussions are incomplete without acknowledging the personal commitments and sacrifices made by leaders like Mayor Sordillo. We extend our deepest gratitude and congratulations on your remarkable service.” said Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, Tevogen Bio’s Chief Executive Officer.

“It has been an honor to serve the residents of Warren and be part of a very high performing team of committee people. During our tenure, we built a new library, a new town hall, extensive youth facilities including the football complex, playgrounds, and basketball courts; and purchased around 1,000 acres of open space which includes the Wagner Farm. This was accomplished while maintaining a AAA bond rating and having one tenth of the long-term debt allowable by the State of NJ.” said Mayor Sordillo.

Former New Jersey Governor Don DeFrancesco and current State Senator John Bramnick recognized Warren Township and its leadership, both having said that the Township is a model for the State and one of the best places to live. During the Mayor’s term, Warren was voted by Money magazine as the sixth best place to live in America; and again by New Jersey Monthly, as the second-best place to live in Central NJ.

Mayor Sordillo will be honored along with Gary DiNardo, Carolann Garafola, and the late Frank Salvato during an event next week.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

Communications@Tevogen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f951b9e-3708-4f78-994d-b66061cc1524

Victor Sordillo Victor Sordillo PE, CSP, MBA, has been inducted into The New Jersey League of Municipalities Hall of Fame.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.