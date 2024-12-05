Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Depo-Provera Lawsuit

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An observational study1 published in the British Medical Journal found that people who have used progestogen-based hormones, like Depo-Provera®, are at a substantial increased risk of developing meningioma. Another study2, published in the medical research journal Cancers, confirmed this finding.

If you or a loved one have used the Depo-Provera® shot, an injectable contraceptive, it’s crucial to be informed about its potential risks. These alarming new studies link the Depo-Provera® shot with a significantly increased risk of developing meningioma, a type of brain tumor. Meningioma can lead to serious health complications and can even be fatal.

If you have used the Depo-Provera® injectable contraceptive or one of its authorized generics and have been diagnosed with a meningioma, you may be eligible for compensation.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a nationally acclaimed plaintiffs’ law firm that has successfully handled high-profile product liability, toxic tort, and mass tort cases, as well as complex class actions, around the country. With offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois, our attorneys have represented tens of thousands of clients in matters involving personal injury, financial fraud, data breach, privacy, consumer fraud, breach of contract, labor and employment, antitrust, and civil rights in federal and state courts for over three decades. Recently, Lynch Carpenter Partner, Kelly Iverson, served as co-lead counsel in the Philips Respironics CPAP, BiPAP, and ventilator recall case, resulting in settlements providing for over $1.6 billion in recovery to patients. To learn more about the firm, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

