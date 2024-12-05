No Fault Surfaces Marks 50 Years of Innovation in Safety Surfacing

Originator of poured-in-place surfaces celebrates golden anniversary

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Fault® Surfaces, a leader in parks and recreation safety surfacing since 1974, today announced its 50th anniversary, celebrating five decades of innovation, dedication to safety, and contributions to creating inclusive play environments. Founded with a vision to enhance sports safety surfacing, No Fault pioneered poured-in-place (PIP) surfacing technology, which today has become a standard in parks and playgrounds around the globe.

No Fault began as a tennis courts and competitive tracks construction company. The synthetic surfacing for athletic courts provided the basis for the brand’s development of the first PIP safety surface designed specifically for playgrounds. Demand for the product grew in the 1980s due to the popularity of play spaces within quick service restaurants coupled with new impact guidelines issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"We’re incredibly proud to celebrate 50 years of No Fault,” said Michele Munson, the brand’s general manager. “It’s an honor being part of so many community spaces and playgrounds around the world. Our entire team is excited to continue setting the standard in playground safety surfacing and creating truly inclusive environments where people can play together.”

No Fault playground safety surfacing is a unique combination of ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) or thermoplastic vulcanizates (TPV) rubber granules and a cushion layer of shredded recycled rubber tires utilizing a European polymer that is poured in place on-site, providing a unitary surface for endless applications. This poured-in-place rubber playground surface provides critical fall height protection for children on playgrounds. Those interested in No Fault surfacing can use the company’s Poured-in-Place Color Mixer, a free online design tool that allows users to effortlessly and instantly visualize a near limitless possibility of color combinations for an upcoming safety surface installation.

PlayPower, the world’s largest commercial playground and recreational equipment manufacturer, acquired No Fault in 2019. The move helped No Fault accelerate its growth while also providing expanded resources to further its mission.

“Being part of the PlayPower family of brands has allowed No Fault to innovate faster, reach more communities and enhance our dedication to quality and safety,” said Munson. “We are well-positioned to lead the surfacing industry into the future and continue delivering the durable, inclusive, and sustainable surfacing solutions customers expect from No Fault.”

A member of the International Play Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA), No Fault meets the industry’s rigorous safety and quality standards. No Fault products are available through Sourcewell, making it easier for public agencies to access high-quality surfacing solutions.

For more information about No Fault Surfaces and all the markets it serves, visit www.nofault.com.

About No Fault Surfaces

Established in 1974, No Fault has consistently set the benchmark for premium quality athletic and playground surfacing products. With a global focus on safety and inclusivity for children and all other users, No Fault offers poured-in-place rubber safety surfacing for playgrounds, splash pads, pool decks, baseball fields, walking/jogging tracks and much more. A division of PlayPower®, Inc., No Fault also provides rubber tiles, synthetic play turf, bonded and loose-fill rubber mulch. Learn more at www.nofault.com.

Media contact: Jennifer Leckstrom RoseComm for No Fault Surfaces jleckstrom@rosecomm.com 215-681-0770

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.