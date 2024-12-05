HII is Awarded $6.7 Billion Contract to Support the U.S. Air Force’s Electronic Warfare Mission

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) was awarded a $6.7 billion contract to provide electronic warfare engineering and technical services support for the U.S. Air Force. The indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract is the largest ever awarded to HII’s Mission Technologies division.

“We have a team of subject matter experts with deep expertise in all aspects of electromagnetic spectrum and electronic warfare, and we are committed to staying a step ahead of our adversaries alongside our customers as the complexity of warfare changes,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of HII’s Mission Technologies division.

This award was initially announced during HII’s third quarter earnings call on Oct. 31, 2024.

