Onerep CEO Announces Consumer Education Initiative & Free Tool

Privacy Leader Launches ‘YourControl’–an Educational Tool to Help Consumers Take Charge of their Personal Data Online

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onerep , a technology and consumer privacy company, today unveiled ‘ YourControl ’, a free tool to educate consumers and facilitate their ability to manage their personal data online. The no cost Google Chrome extension guides users through specific steps to manage their personal information at the top of the data pyramid including data brokers and consumer reporting agencies such as TransUnion, Experian, LexisNexis, and others.

“We are honoring our promise to educate consumers and empower them to take charge of their data,” said Onerep’s founder Dimitri Shelest. “The digital data landscape is vast and complex . . . Onerep is on a mission to demystify the process and equip consumers with the right tools to navigate it safely.”

Onerep’s core subscription service is proven and effective in removal of its customers’ data from the public web thanks to its smart targeting approach. “Consumers should be most concerned about their data on public sites . . . meaning it can be found via Google,” added Shelest. The company’s technology searches for, locates, and then surgically removes customer data from public databases and people search sites.

‘YourControl’ educates consumers and guides them through managing their sensitive information at consumer reporting agencies, credit bureaus and other non-public data brokers. “Nobody but you should modify something as sensitive as your credit bureau and consumer reporting agency files,” said Shelest. “Your financial health, ability to obtain credit, or to get certain jobs, can be negatively impacted if these records are wrongly altered – even authorizing a company to access your data on these sites can lead to unfortunate consequences.”

Onerep is committed to educating consumers and providing affordable and free tools to improve their privacy and safeguard their sensitive personal data. ‘YourControl’ fits perfectly into the company’s evolving offering of ethical, effective and impactful public resources to guide users in today's ever-changing data landscape.

More about YourControl here: https://onerep.com/blog/yourcontrol-free-data-broker-removal-extension

About Onerep

Onerep is a digital privacy company specializing in the removal of employee and consumer data from public data brokers and people search sites. The company’s technology and approach are trusted by prestigious organizations in the United States, including professional associations, consumer groups, and law enforcement agencies. Onerep’s solutions are also working behind the scenes to power privacy features offered by globally recognized brands. To learn more visit onerep.com .

