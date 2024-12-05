The Blood Connection Opens New Woodridge Park Donation Center in Greenville, NC

Greenville, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blood Connection, your community blood center, announced today the opening of its newest donation center in Greenville, NC to support local hospitals like ECU Health. The new center, located in Woodridge Park, is TBC’s latest of 20 centers that provide more convenient ways to donate blood, earn TBC rewards and save lives in eastern North Carolina. The grand opening and ribbon cutting will take place on Tuesday, December 10th at 11am in partnership with the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.

“We are so happy to open the doors of a permanent donor center to the Greenville community,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection. “Greenville has proven itself as a life-saving community by donating for its friends, neighbors and family members who need treatment at ECU Health. Thank you for welcoming us into your community and for your commitment to blood donation.”

"Access to blood and blood products is vital to delivering life-saving care, especially in rural regions like eastern North Carolina," said Caryl Havasy, System Administrator for Laboratory Services at ECU Health. "The opening of The Blood Connection’s new donation center in Greenville supports our ability to serve the community by ensuring a reliable, local supply of blood products for our trauma patients, individuals undergoing chemotherapy, transplant recipients and many others.”

As Greenville’s community blood center, donating blood with TBC directly affects the communities where donors live and work. Patients and hospitals across eastern North Carolina rely on generous blood donors to ensure blood products are available for trauma patients, those undergoing chemotherapy treatment, anyone requiring a transplant and so many more. Blood cannot be replicated or produced in a lab; it must come from a human. Every hospital order has a patient attached to it–someone in the community who desperately needs those blood products for their recovery. As the blood provider for the ECU Health system, this donation center will give TBC the ability to expand collections and distribute life-saving blood products throughout the community.

The Woodridge Park donation center in Greenville, NC will be open Friday through Tuesday from 9am-4pm. Appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to make an appointment please visit thebloodconnection.org/donate.

About The Blood Connection

The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. Founded in Greenville, South Carolina, TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 120 hospitals within South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.

Ellen Kirtner The Blood Connection 9842221104 ekirtner@thebloodconnection.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.