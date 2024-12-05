Lemongrass Awarded a 2024 AWS Partner Award

Lemongrass recognized as Industry Partner of the Year winner for helping their customers drive innovation in the Consumer Goods Industry

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass, is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2024 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Lemongrass has been named the winner of Industry Partner of the Year – Consumer Goods, recognizing top AWS Partners with the AWS Consumer Goods Competency who deliver modern industry technology solutions and expert consulting services for an end-to-end transformation of Consumer Goods Companies' Operating Models across six solution areas: Marketing, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Product Development, Unified Commerce, and IT & Digital Transformation.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

“We are very honored to receive this award from AWS for Industry Parter of the Year. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and putting the consumer at the center of everything we do.” said Mike Rosenbloom, CEO of Lemongrass. “We look forward to continuing this journey of growth and delivering exceptional value to all of our customers.”

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a software-enabled services provider, synonymous with SAP on Cloud, focused on delivering superior, highly automated Managed Services to Enterprise customers. With a unique combination of experience, expertise and best practices designed to deliver the desired outcomes from an SAP transformation, Lemongrass designs strategies and services that enable the economics, scale and agility of hyperscale computing while unlocking business innovation and controlling the risks and uncertainties. Lemongrass Cloud Platform (LCP ) enables near-zero downtime migrations to Cloud and differentiated Managed Services for SAP and its related workloads. Customers of Lemongrass span multiple verticals and geographies across EMEA, the Americas, and APAC and partner with AWS, Microsoft, Google, SAP and other global technology leaders.

Contact:

Kevin Wolf

kevin@tgprllc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.