Introducing the Wix Studio x Pantone Color of the Year 2025 Web Capsule

NEW YORK -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, announced today Wix Studio and Pantone®, the global color authority and provider of professional color language standards and digital solutions for the design community, have teamed up to create the first-ever web design asset collection curated in the Pantone Color of the Year 2025 PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse—a rich and warming hue, whose ability to find the balance between the demands of modernity and the timeless beauty of artful creation is now available on Wix Studio.

This limited-edition web capsule empowers web designers to craft immersive sites that speak directly to the senses through texture, movement and responsiveness. Predesigned for creative momentum, but fully customizable for creative freedom, these assets give web designers instant access to trends that will shape 2025.

“An earthy and refined brown hue whose welcoming warmth brings harmony and balance to the demands of modern life, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse exudes a quiet sophistication yet at the same time is an unpretentious classic,” says Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. “Working with Wix Studio on this web capsule illustrates the tactile nature, elegance and beauty that this color provides in a digital environment, providing trend-forward creative options for our design community. We are excited to see how designers bring it to life in their own unique ways.”

“Our collaboration with Pantone further solidifies our commitment to empower web creators and designers to be the first to craft high-end sites that capture 2025 design trends,” said Gali Erez, GM of Wix Studio. “Wix Studio is a comprehensive platform designed for agencies and enterprises to unleash their creativity with hyper-efficiency, while Pantone sets the standard for color communication globally. This industry-leading combination of expertise has resulted in the creation of a sophisticated web capsule.”

The web capsule is composed of dozens of exclusive web design assets in the Pantone Color of the Year 2025. This includes advanced assets such as 3D transparent videos, text marquee, video boxes and video masks, alongside more functional assets like pre-designed sections and containers, interactive buttons and vector art as well as six curated responsive templates. It’s a rich, versatile collection that can elevate any project of any scale — empowering web designers to craft high-end sites that set the trend for 2025.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.

