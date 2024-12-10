Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Navy Submarine Veteran Who Has Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer in Florida to Call the Gori Law Firm about Compensation-Expect Much Better Compensation Results

"If your husband or dad is a navy submarine veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. ” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of a navy submarine veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Florida to please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. Financial compensation for a navy veteran like this with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars and for a navy veteran with lung cancer the compensation might exceed $100,000. The Gori Law Firm also will work on behalf of their clients who served in the US Navy on possible VA benefits if the individual has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. There are very few other law firms in the nation that offer this combination of services for navy veterans with mesothelioma or lung cancer.

The group says, "We have been assisting navy veterans with mesothelioma and lung cancer for nearly two decades and veterans of the navy's submarine service with these cancers must make hiring the most capable lawyers a top priority. Everything on a navy submarine is classified, so if a navy veteran with mesothelioma or lung cancer wants the best possible compensation results it is vital they hire a law that knows what they are doing. The lawyers at the Gori Law Firm have decades worth of experience assisting navy veterans who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they have an office in Orlando, Florida. The Gori Law Firm also has offices in New York City, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, Saint Louis and New Orleans.

"If your husband or dad is a navy submarine veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has no equal in Florida." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. www.gorilaw.com



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

