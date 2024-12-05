Submit Release
United Development Funding Income Fund V Announces Distributions for Q4 2024

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Development Funding Income Fund V (“UDF V”) announced today that on November 7, 2024, its board of trustees authorized a cash distribution of $1.016 per share payable on December 31, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 24, 2024.

About United Development Funding Income Fund V

United Development Funding Income Fund V is a Maryland real estate investment trust. UDF V was formed primarily to generate current interest income by investing in secured loans and producing profits from investments in residential real estate. Additional information about UDF V can be found on its website at www.udfincomefundv.com. UDF V may disseminate important information regarding its operations, including financial information, through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

