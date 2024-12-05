GT Breaks 13.329 USDT, Hits Historic High! Exclusive Airdrops and Staking Benefits Await Holders.





PANAMA CITY, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the cryptocurrency market has been experiencing continued bullish momentum, significantly contributing to the rise in overall market capitalization. Among the standout performers, GT has stood out, initiating a notable wave of price fluctuations. Yesterday, GT peaked at 13.329 USDT, highlighting GT’s robust market momentum, with its price setting a new all-time high.

Diversified GT Ecosystem with Versatile Use Cases

GT is the native token of GateChain's mainnet, powering the entire GateChain ecosystem. Driven by its unique reversible trading mechanism, robust ecosystem support, and flexible incentive structures, GT has witnessed growing demand across a wide range of use cases. As the utility and gas fee payment token of GateChain, GT powers the core transaction system of GateChain. Beyond this, GT is widely utilized in spot trading, OTC trading, leveraged tokens, and futures contracts, as well as in derivative products such as leveraged wealth management, fiat lending, Earn products, and more.

Exclusive Benefits for GT Holders, Driving Community Growth

GT stands out from other tokens by prioritizing user experience and community collaboration. Through initiatives like Startup investments, GT holders gain access to investment opportunities with lower entry barriers. Additionally, GT enhances user influence by granting more substantial decision-making power. This encourages active participation in platform governance and collective progress. Since its launch in January, GT has significantly outperformed many similar tokens, boasting an impressive price increase of 160.87%.

Exclusive Advantages for GT Holders

GT holders enjoy a comprehensive suite of exclusive benefits:

Startup : Access to exclusive airdrops for new coins. The more GT tokens you hold, the larger your share of free airdrops.

Startup Mining : Dedicated mining pools for new tokens, supporting multiple mining options with a single coin.

GT Staking : A secure, user-friendly staking solution designed specifically for GT holders, enabling easy passive income generation. The average yield upon launch was 8.1%, with the current annualized return at 7.15%.

VIP Tier Upgrades: Enhanced access to Startup subscription shares and increased discounts on spot and contract trading fees.

Additionally, GT holders also gain access to exclusive welfare activities and a broader range of application scenarios.





Achieving Sustained Value Growth Through Ongoing Burn Plans

In addition to its diverse use cases, the ongoing burn mechanism has played a key role in enhancing GT’s intrinsic value. Since 2019, through regular burns, the total supply of GT has been reduced by approximately 58.06% from its initial amount of 300 million tokens. Over the past three years, GT has consistently carried out quarterly token burns, totaling 31,338,915.10 tokens, valued at approximately $189,839,265.347. This strategy has successfully reduced the circulating supply to under 100 million GT, meeting the initial goal, with plans to continue the burn strategy in the future. (For more details, please check our announcement on Gate Token (GT) On-Chain Burn for Q3 2024 .)





GT’s record-breaking price underscores its robust market performance and signals the potential for ongoing innovation and value growth within the Gate.io ecosystem. As the GT ecosystem continues to evolve and the burn mechanism persists, GT is poised to lead the industry and provide greater opportunities for its holders.

