First Responders Children’s Foundation Launches Its Annual Toy Express: Donating 135,000 Toys to Children Nationwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting the children of U.S. first responders—including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, EMTs, corrections officers, and 911 dispatchers—launches its annual "Toy Express," a community engagement and relationship building initiative. The FRCF Toy Express is set to deliver 135,000 toys to children with 217 first responder agencies and precincts in 143 cities nationwide this holiday season.

Now in its fifth year, Toy Express was designed by FRCF to encourage first responders to engage with their communities and build positive relationships with the children and families they serve. In keeping with the spirit of the season, FRCF Toy Express also sends gift boxes to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. A significant part of FRCF’s community engagement mission and growing every year since its inception, Toy Express responds to current needs nationwide. The 2024 Toy Express includes several events in Florida and North Carolina focused on bringing joy to communities devastated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton and continues the annual tradition of partnering with the NYPD for the Holiday Sleigh Ride, distributing 25,000 toys across New York City’s five boroughs on December 16, 17, and 18 to families in need.

“At the First Responders Children's Foundation, Toy Express is more than just a distribution of toys; it’s a heartfelt mission that brings together first responders and the children in their communities. Our generous donors and toy partners share this common purpose. Seeing smiles of joy on children interacting with their local first responders, particularly law enforcement, introduces children nationwide to the people keeping them safe every day,” said Jillian Crane, CEO and President of First Responders Children’s Foundation.

This year’s nationwide toy distribution initiative will reach over 131,000 children at more than 175 Toy Express events with 217 agencies and precincts across the country. Each year, the Toy Express is backed by the efforts of thousands of first responders and the generous contributions from corporate partners and donors, including CSX, SERVPRO, Devon Energy, Good360, Spinmaster, Build-a-Bear Foundation, Jazwares, Mattel, Toys for Tots, Hess, Warwick Fulfillment Solutions, and Pulte Homes.

Any business or individual can hop on the Toy Express virtually and buy toys for children by visiting https://1strcf.org/toy-express .

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION: First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resilience Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded 23 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4aa5c75b-14ac-4818-8ea8-478c33f28912

