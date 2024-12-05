Stocktwits Expands into Premium Video with New Live Shows and Documentary Release

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Stocktwits , the largest social platform for investors and traders with over 10 million users, is excited to announce its move into premium video with the launch of two original live shows and the acquisition of global distribution rights of an award-winning documentary on retail investors.

Stocktwits is extending the reach its widely popular newsletter, The Daily Rip, which boasts over 1 million subscribers, by launching two new live shows: Daily Rip Live, hosted by Shay Boloor and Jordan Lee of Wolf Financial, and Weekend Rip with Ben & Emil from the hit comedy series Ben & Emil Show and Trillionaire Mindset. Both shows offer real-time market insights, engaging commentary, and a fresh perspective on finance and investing, catering to a new generation of retail investors.

Daily Rip Live airs every market day, bringing Stocktwits’ vibrant community up-to-the-minute market updates, trading tips, and deep dives into current financial trends. Shay Boloor and Jordan Lee, known for their expertise and dynamic social media presence, anchor the show with a regular slate of expert guests, making it a must-watch for active traders and investors alike.

Weekend Rip with Ben & Emil Emil airs Fridays after market close and captures the energy and wit of comedians Ben Cahn and Emil DeRosa as they break down the biggest stories of the week, offering a humorous and insightful look at the markets from their unique vantage point. Their chemistry and banter, combined with deep market knowledge, keep viewers both informed and entertained. Stocktwits users are now able to cap their week with the perfect blend of finance, humor, and engaging commentary that resonates with the modern investor.

After its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Stocktwits will be releasing the documentary This is Not Financial Advice, directed by Chris Temple and Zach Ingrasci, that offers a candid exploration of the modern financial landscape. This film examines the growing intersection of investing, social media, and culture, providing an unfiltered look at the lives of retail investors. It has been called “a thought-provoking masterpiece” by the Washington Post.

"This expansion marks a significant step for Stocktwits as we grow from being the leading platform for social investing and trading to becoming a destination for premium, original content," said Howard Lindzon, CEO of Stocktwits. "With Daily Rip Live, Weekend Rip with Ben & Emil, and This is Not Financial Advice, we’re delivering content that informs, entertains, and connects our users to the pulse of the financial world."

Stocktwits continues to transform how traders and investors engage with the markets and each other, rooted in its strong foundation of community interaction and real-time financial discussion. With the addition of the new live shows and documentary, alongside interactive events like trading competitions, polls, price predictions, and communal earnings call experiences, Stocktwits is further solidifying its role as a leader in financial media.

About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the premier social media platform dedicated to investors and traders. With an active community of over 10 million users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, and have fun in the process.

For more information, visit https://stocktwits.com/

Contact

VP of Content

Max Goldstein

Stocktwits

mgoldstein@stocktwits.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45c30979-ffc6-4860-8912-5de98170e393

Stocktwits Stocktwits

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.