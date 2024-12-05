Programmable Logic Controller Market Set to Reach USD 24,157.6 million by 2034, Driven by Industrial Automation and Technological Advancements: FMI

The increasing demand for better productivity and sustainability is likely to boost the PLC demand in near future. Similarly, the improvement and advancement in the manufacturing industries are fueling the programmable logic controller market growth

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 24,157.6 million by 2034, with a robust CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2034. The increasing adoption of automation across key industries such as energy, automotive, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals is the driving force behind this expansion.

In the era of Industry 4.0, smart factory initiatives, and growing demand for real-time process control, PLCs are becoming indispensable in modern industrial ecosystems. As industries move toward scalable, customizable, and cost-efficient automation solutions, the demand for PLCs continues to rise.

Key advantages of PLCs, including their robustness in harsh environments, ease of programming, and modular scalability, make them a preferred choice across multiple industrial applications. Their modular design enables seamless system expansion, ensuring adaptability to changing operational requirements.

PLCs are integral to the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial operations. They find widespread application in assembly line automation, equipment control, and process monitoring across manufacturing, automotive, oil and gas, food processing, and utilities sectors, underscoring their critical role in boosting productivity and minimizing downtime.

The report offers in-depth insights into the PLC market, focusing on industry trends, growth opportunities, key challenges, and market dynamics across diverse regions. It highlights major players, their strategies, and technological advancements reshaping the industry landscape.

Key Factors Shaping Market Dynamics

Increasing Adoption of Industrial Automation Across Sectors

The rapid shift toward industrial automation across manufacturing, automotive, energy, and pharmaceutical industries has accelerated PLC adoption. These devices ensure streamlined operations, optimized resource allocation, and improved production efficiency, meeting the growing demand for smarter, more integrated systems.

Industries are leveraging PLCs to achieve precise real-time process control, aligning with Industry 4.0 objectives and driving a surge in global PLC installations.

Market Opportunities: Surge in Demand for Advanced Control Platforms

The increasing demand for customizable and scalable automation solutions is unlocking significant opportunities in the PLC market. Advanced control platforms integrated with IoT and AI are paving the way for predictive maintenance and operational efficiency enhancements.

These innovations allow industries to adapt to complex operational demands, offering greater flexibility in controlling processes and ensuring long-term value.

The Shift Toward Industrial Automation

As industries transition to automation, the demand for PLCs is surging. Their ability to seamlessly integrate with existing systems, enhance system-wide efficiency, and ensure reliable control processes makes them indispensable in modern industrial applications.

This growing demand reflects a broader trend toward sustainable, technology-driven operational frameworks across various industries.

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) Brazil 7.5% India 6.9% The USA 5.3% Germany 4.9% China 5.9%

"Technological advancements, particularly in IoT integration and cloud connectivity, have transformed PLCs into advanced control systems that deliver unmatched precision and efficiency. These innovations are fueling their adoption across diverse sectors, creating a positive growth trajectory for the PLC market." opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Technological Advancement: Cloud Connectivity Enhances PLC Capabilities

Modern PLCs are increasingly integrated with cloud connectivity, enabling enhanced data collection, real-time monitoring, and remote process control. This development empowers businesses with predictive maintenance capabilities and streamlined operations.

The integration of cloud technology also fosters collaboration across geographically dispersed teams, boosting operational efficiency and decision-making.

Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Drive PLC Demand

With growing global awareness of sustainability, industries are turning to PLCs for energy-efficient solutions. These systems optimize energy consumption while reducing environmental impact, aligning with global sustainability goals.

PLCs support industries in adhering to energy efficiency standards, making them essential tools in modern, eco-conscious industrial setups.

Programmable Logic Controller Market Key Players

Prominent players shaping the PLC market include:

Unitronics

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Rockwell Automation

OMRON Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Schneider Electric

Eaton

ABB

STMicroelectronics

Intel Corporation

Graco Inc.

KEYENCE CORPORATION

These companies are driving innovation through advanced product offerings, R&D investments, and strategic collaborations.

Expanding Automation and Customization in Automotive Industry

The automotive sector is witnessing rapid adoption of PLCs due to the increasing need for advanced automation and customizable solutions. From assembly line optimization to precision equipment control, PLCs are pivotal in enhancing production efficiency and ensuring product quality.

Their adaptability to changing manufacturing requirements has made PLCs a cornerstone of modern automotive production, enabling cost reduction and operational excellence.

Regional Analysis

The PLC market exhibits robust growth across regions:

North America: Driven by strong industrial automation adoption and advanced manufacturing practices.

Driven by strong industrial automation adoption and advanced manufacturing practices. Latin America: Growing demand for energy-efficient systems in emerging economies.

Growing demand for energy-efficient systems in emerging economies. Western Europe: Spearheading Industry 4.0 and smart factory initiatives.

Spearheading Industry 4.0 and smart factory initiatives. Eastern Europe: Gradual shift toward automated industrial systems.

Gradual shift toward automated industrial systems. East Asia and South Asia: Rapid industrialization and increasing investment in manufacturing infrastructure.

Rapid industrialization and increasing investment in manufacturing infrastructure. Middle East and Africa: Rising oil and gas projects demanding efficient automation solutions.

Key Segmentation

By PLC Type:

The PLC Type segment is further categorized into Compact PLC, Modular PLC and Soft PLC.

By Deployment:

The Deployment segment is classified into Cloud Based, On-premises and Hybrid.

By Application:

The Application segment is categorized into Discrete Automation, Process Automation and Building Automation.

By End Use:

The End Use segment is categorized into Oil & Gas, Chemical & Petrochemical, Metal & Mining, Energy & Power, Automotive & Transport, General Engineering, IT & Telecommunication, Paper & Pulp and Others.

By Region:

Regions considered in the study include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

French Translation

Le marché mondial des contrôleurs logiques programmables (PLC) est sur le point de connaître une croissance significative, qui devrait atteindre 24 157,6 millions USD d'ici 2034, avec un TCAC robuste de 7,0 % de 2024 à 2034. L'adoption croissante de l'automatisation dans des secteurs clés tels que l'énergie, l'automobile, la fabrication et les produits pharmaceutiques est la force motrice de cette expansion.

À l'ère de l'Industrie 4.0, des initiatives d'usine intelligente et de la demande croissante de contrôle des processus en temps réel, les automates programmables (API) deviennent indispensables dans les écosystèmes industriels modernes. À mesure que les industries évoluent vers des solutions d'automatisation évolutives, personnalisables et rentables, la demande d'API continue d'augmenter.

Les principaux avantages des PLC, notamment leur robustesse dans les environnements difficiles, leur facilité de programmation et leur évolutivité modulaire, en font un choix privilégié pour de nombreuses applications industrielles. Leur conception modulaire permet une extension transparente du système, garantissant ainsi une adaptabilité aux exigences opérationnelles changeantes.

Les automates programmables industriels (API) sont essentiels à l'efficacité, à la sécurité et à la fiabilité des opérations industrielles. Ils trouvent une large application dans l'automatisation des chaînes de montage, le contrôle des équipements et la surveillance des processus dans les secteurs de la fabrication, de l'automobile, du pétrole et du gaz, de la transformation des aliments et des services publics, soulignant leur rôle essentiel dans l'augmentation de la productivité et la réduction des temps d'arrêt.

Couverture du rapport et livrables

Le rapport offre des informations détaillées sur le marché des PLC, en se concentrant sur les tendances du secteur, les opportunités de croissance, les principaux défis et la dynamique du marché dans diverses régions. Il met en évidence les principaux acteurs, leurs stratégies et les avancées technologiques qui remodèlent le paysage de l'industrie.

Facteurs clés qui façonnent la dynamique du marché

Adoption croissante de l'automatisation industrielle dans tous les secteurs

L'évolution rapide vers l'automatisation industrielle dans les secteurs de la fabrication, de l'automobile, de l'énergie et de la pharmacie a accéléré l'adoption des PLC. Ces dispositifs garantissent des opérations rationalisées, une allocation optimisée des ressources et une efficacité de production améliorée, répondant à la demande croissante de systèmes plus intelligents et plus intégrés.

Les industries utilisent les PLC pour obtenir un contrôle précis des processus en temps réel, conformément aux objectifs de l'Industrie 4.0 et entraînant une augmentation des installations mondiales de PLC.

Opportunités de marché : augmentation de la demande pour les plateformes de contrôle avancées

La demande croissante de solutions d'automatisation personnalisables et évolutives ouvre des opportunités considérables sur le marché des automates programmables. Les plates-formes de contrôle avancées intégrées à l'IoT et à l'IA ouvrent la voie à la maintenance prédictive et aux améliorations de l'efficacité opérationnelle.

Ces innovations permettent aux industries de s’adapter à des exigences opérationnelles complexes, offrant une plus grande flexibilité dans le contrôle des processus et garantissant une valeur à long terme.

La transition vers l'automatisation industrielle

À mesure que les industries évoluent vers l'automatisation, la demande en PLC augmente. Leur capacité à s'intégrer parfaitement aux systèmes existants, à améliorer l'efficacité à l'échelle du système et à garantir des processus de contrôle fiables les rend indispensables dans les applications industrielles modernes.

Cette demande croissante reflète une tendance plus large vers des cadres opérationnels durables et axés sur la technologie dans divers secteurs.

« Les avancées technologiques, notamment en matière d'intégration de l'IoT et de connectivité cloud, ont transformé les PLC en systèmes de contrôle avancés qui offrent une précision et une efficacité inégalées. Ces innovations favorisent leur adoption dans divers secteurs, créant une trajectoire de croissance positive pour le marché des PLC », estime Nikhil Kaitwade , vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Progrès technologique : la connectivité cloud améliore les capacités PLC

Les automates programmables modernes s'intègrent de plus en plus à la connectivité cloud, ce qui permet une meilleure collecte de données, une surveillance en temps réel et un contrôle à distance des processus. Cette évolution permet aux entreprises de bénéficier de capacités de maintenance prédictive et de rationalisation des opérations.

L’intégration de la technologie cloud favorise également la collaboration entre des équipes géographiquement dispersées, améliorant ainsi l’efficacité opérationnelle et la prise de décision.

La durabilité et l'efficacité énergétique stimulent la demande en PLC

Dans un contexte de prise de conscience croissante des enjeux de développement durable à l'échelle mondiale, les industries se tournent vers les PLC pour trouver des solutions écoénergétiques. Ces systèmes optimisent la consommation d'énergie tout en réduisant l'impact environnemental, conformément aux objectifs mondiaux de développement durable.

Les PLC aident les industries à adhérer aux normes d'efficacité énergétique, ce qui en fait des outils essentiels dans les configurations industrielles modernes et respectueuses de l'environnement.

Principaux acteurs du marché des contrôleurs logiques programmables

Les principaux acteurs qui façonnent le marché des PLC sont :

Unitronics

Delta Électronique, Inc.

Rockwell Automation

Société OMRON

Infineon Technologies AG

Schneider Electric

Eaton

ABB

STMicroelectronics

Société Intel

Graco Inc.

Société Keyence

Ces entreprises stimulent l’innovation grâce à des offres de produits avancées, des investissements en R&D et des collaborations stratégiques.

Développement de l'automatisation et de la personnalisation dans l'industrie automobile

Le secteur automobile connaît une adoption rapide des automates programmables en raison du besoin croissant d'automatisation avancée et de solutions personnalisables. De l'optimisation des chaînes de montage au contrôle de précision des équipements, les automates programmables jouent un rôle essentiel pour améliorer l'efficacité de la production et garantir la qualité des produits.

Leur adaptabilité aux exigences changeantes de fabrication a fait des PLC une pierre angulaire de la production automobile moderne, permettant une réduction des coûts et une excellence opérationnelle.

Analyse régionale

Le marché des PLC affiche une croissance robuste dans toutes les régions :

Amérique du Nord : portée par une forte adoption de l’automatisation industrielle et des pratiques de fabrication avancées.

portée par une forte adoption de l’automatisation industrielle et des pratiques de fabrication avancées. Amérique latine : demande croissante de systèmes économes en énergie dans les économies émergentes.

demande croissante de systèmes économes en énergie dans les économies émergentes. Europe de l’Ouest : fer de lance des initiatives en faveur de l’Industrie 4.0 et des usines intelligentes.

fer de lance des initiatives en faveur de l’Industrie 4.0 et des usines intelligentes. Europe de l’Est : évolution progressive vers des systèmes industriels automatisés.

évolution progressive vers des systèmes industriels automatisés. Asie de l’Est et Asie du Sud : industrialisation rapide et investissements croissants dans les infrastructures de fabrication.

industrialisation rapide et investissements croissants dans les infrastructures de fabrication. Moyen-Orient et Afrique : les projets pétroliers et gaziers en pleine croissance exigent des solutions d’automatisation efficaces.

Segmentation clé

Par type d'automate :

Le segment de type PLC est en outre classé en PLC compact, PLC modulaire et PLC logiciel.

Par déploiement :

Le segment de déploiement est classé en Cloud, sur site et hybride.

Par application :

Le segment des applications est classé en automatisation discrète, automatisation des processus et automatisation des bâtiments.

Par utilisation finale :

Le segment d'utilisation finale est classé en pétrole et gaz, produits chimiques et pétrochimiques, métaux et mines, énergie et électricité, automobile et transport, ingénierie générale, informatique et télécommunications, papier et pâte à papier et autres.

Par région :

Les régions prises en compte dans l’étude comprennent l’Amérique du Nord, l’Amérique latine, l’Europe de l’Ouest, l’Europe de l’Est, l’Asie de l’Est, l’Asie du Sud et le Pacifique, ainsi que le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique.

Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

