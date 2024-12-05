Nano Dimension Unveils Groundbreaking New Resin for DLP 3D Printers at Formnext 2024

Ataru™ Resin Offers Exceptional High Temperature Tolerance, Durability and Resilience, While Possessing Low-Loss Dielectric Properties

Waltham, Mass., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension”, or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printing solutions announced that it debuted its new breakthrough resin, Ataru™, at the Formnext 2024 industry trade show in Germany last week.

The Ataru™ resin is a new proprietary material developed by Nano Dimension for use in digital light processing (“DLP”) 3D printers. It differs from other resin products on the market due to its ability to endure high temperatures while offering exceptional durability and resilience. Additionally, Ataru™ distinguishes itself with its low-loss dielectric properties to ensure outstanding performance in various radiofrequency applications.

Yoav Stern, Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, shared, “I am proud of our team for delivering this breakthrough new material. We have long said that materials science is at the core of accelerating additive manufacturing, and our achievement here is an example of that. We believe that Ataru™ will be the enabler that unlocks new opportunities in industrial level additive manufacturing that requires high-performance applications such as those in the electronics, aerospace and automotive sectors that ultimately contributes to the expansion of the overall 3D printing market.”

3Dprint.com, a major industry publication, cited Ataru™ as its “Favorite New Material” at Formnext 2024. Nano Dimension’s Product Manager of Materials, including Ataru™, Murielle Sayada, stated, “We are thrilled to have been recognized for our progress at Formnext and we are excited by the level of inquiries and interest expressed by other DLP manufacturers to work with us to qualify Ataru™ for their machines.”

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform existing electronics and mechanical manufacturing into Industry 4.0 environmentally friendly & economically efficient precision additive electronics and manufacturing – by delivering solutions that convert digital designs to electronic or mechanical devices - on demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension’s strategy is driven by the application of deep learning-based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension has served over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace and defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D and academia. The Company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers-based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, Nano Dimension is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the future outcomes, market impact, and adoption of Ataru™; the expectations of future collaborations and market interest, future market success or competitive advantage, and the effect of Ataru™ on opportunities in the in industrial level additive manufacturing. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 21, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. The combined company financial information included in this communication has not been audited or reviewed by Nano’s auditors and such information is provided for illustrative purposes only. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

