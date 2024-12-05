LegalZoom Helps Small Businesses Protect Their Brand from Copycats in the Age of AI

LegalZoom encourages small business owners to file for a trademark before federal filing fees increase on January 18, 2025

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As small businesses face increasing competition in the digital age, LegalZoom (Nasdaq:LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, urges small business owners to safeguard their intellectual property through trademark registration and other protection measures. While the rise of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools can simplify business processes, they have also made it easier for competitors to copy branding elements, products, and services. For small business owners, trademarks provide the legal means to safeguard their brand and product names, slogans, and logos, prevent customer confusion, and grant them exclusivity in the market. LegalZoom is encouraging startups and solopreneurs to file for trademark registration before the United States Patent and Trademark Office increases trademark filing fees on January 18, 2025 .

LegalZoom's suite of services are designed to support startups and solopreneurs, many of whom have limited initial capital, by making small business legal and compliance solutions more accessible. LegalZoom, through its law firm LZ Legal Services, offers a simple trademark process guided by an experienced attorney and powered by smart technology to deliver customers quality legal support efficiently and affordably.

"With the increasing ease of copycats fueled by AI and other tools, protecting your intellectual property is no longer optional — it's vital for survival and growth," said Anudeep Sethee, VP, Legal Practice Leader at LegalZoom and Managing Director of LZ Legal Services. "LegalZoom’s trademark services offer affordable and comprehensive protection, giving business owners peace of mind that their hard-earned assets are secure."

LegalZoom recently analyzed five years of customer data to identify trends among small business owners. A rise in trademark applications and registrations over the past five years indicates that small business owners are increasingly more aware of the importance of protecting their intellectual property. Sectors like education, entertainment, advertising, business, and clothing are leading the way in trademark filings, representing 44% of LZ Legal Services filed applications since 2019. These sectors, likely more impacted by digital transformation and creative industries, may feel an increased urgency to secure their intellectual property due to the rapid pace of technological advancements and content distribution.

With traditional trademark attorney fees averaging $2,500, LegalZoom offers affordable attorney-led trademark services for $649, allowing customers to protect their intellectual property at nearly 75% less than the cost of a traditional offline law firm. LegalZoom also offers ongoing and additional intellectual property protection, including trademark monitoring, patents, and copyrights.

For more information on how LegalZoom can assist in protecting your business’s intellectual property, please visit www.legalzoom.com.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for business formation in the United States. Driven by a mission to unleash entrepreneurship, LegalZoom delivers comprehensive legal and compliance products and expertise for small business owners through easy-to-use technology. From free business formations to business management solutions and professional advisory services, LegalZoom supports millions of small business owners and their families throughout the entrepreneurial journey. Founded on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to legal and financial expertise, LegalZoom empowers entrepreneurs to make their dream a reality. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com .

About LZ Legal Services

LZ Legal Services is a subsidiary of LegalZoom.com, Inc. and was authorized and licensed by the Arizona Supreme Court as an Alternative Business Structure in 2021. LZ Legal Services is redefining and revolutionizing the legal industry by leveraging technological innovation and customer-driven solutions to increase access to quality legal advice. LZ Legal Services is the #1 filer of trademarks at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Contact: press@legalzoom.com

