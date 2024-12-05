Beam Global Achieves Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act Compliance for EV ARC™ Off-Grid Charging Infrastructure Product Lines

The milestone demonstrates Beam Global’s dedication to U.S. manufacturing and strengthens its government contracts

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced that its EV ARC™ off-grid charging infrastructure platform has achieved Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act compliance under the manufactured products designation. BABA compliance ensures that the EV ARC™ platform, along with the BeamBike™ and BeamPatrol™ product lines, are manufactured in the United States using sufficient materials sourced from the U.S., meeting federal domestic production requirements.

The BABA-compliant designation strengthens Beam Global’s position as a trusted partner for federal, state, and local government agencies, enabling the company to continue expanding its robust product portfolio offerings to its government customers which include the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, Food and Drug Administration, Missile Defense Agency, National Park Service, the Department of Homeland Security and many other key agencies.

"Achieving Build America, Buy America compliance is a significant milestone for Beam Global and a testament to our commitment to American manufacturing and innovation," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "This distinction strengthens our ability to serve federal, state and local government agencies with sustainable and resilient infrastructure solutions, ensuring that our EV ARC systems continue to lead the way in off-grid clean and secure energy for both military and civilian applications."

The patented EV ARC™ platform is an off-grid, solar-powered energy security and charging solution designed for rapid deployment without construction, electrical work or utility connections. Widely deployed across the U.S., it supports both military and commercial applications, with thousands of chargers in operation. Each EV ARC™ charging system generates and stores clean energy independently, to power the electrification of transportation, exemplifying Beam Global’s mission to advance sustainability and energy independence. The Company recently reported that its EV ARC™ products continued to function in eight feet of storm surge throughout Hurricane Helene for the federal government in Florida.

The Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act is a provision of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) with the primary goal to bolster domestic manufacturing and ensure that federally funded infrastructure projects use materials and products made in the United States. Beam Global has been manufacturing products in the U.S. since 2010.

To learn more about Beam Global’s sustainable charging solutions visit beamforall.com .

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Chicago, IL and Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

