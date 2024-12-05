TScan Therapeutics Named a Top Place to Work by The Boston Globe for Three Consecutive Years

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced it has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 17th annual, employee-based survey from The Boston Globe. The 2024 Top Places to Work issue was published online at Globe.com/TopPlaces and will appear in Globe Magazine on Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best – their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay, benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

“At TScan we are committed to advancing our clinical-stage pipeline across heme malignancies and solid tumors to deliver novel treatment options for patients with different types of cancer,” said Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “I am truly thankful for the hard work and passion of our mission-driven team, whose continuous dedication to improving the lives of patients living with cancer creates an exceptional workplace culture.”

“This is the third consecutive year that TScan has been recognized as a Top Place to Work, an achievement that reflects the dedication, inclusivity, and employee-centric values that define our organization,” added Ann Hargraves, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “The progress that we have made as an organization in just five years is a direct result of the committed and unified team we have built and the incredible culture we have cultivated.”

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from nearly 68,000 employees at 323 Massachusetts organizations. The winners are constantly working to improve their workplaces and help employees get to know each other in an increasingly hybrid environment.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features that showcase companies that are dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of its employees. All information is available at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Follow the news on social media using the hashtag #workboston.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHATM Phase 1 heme trial). The Company has developed and continues to expand its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplex TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of cancers (the PLEXI-TTM Phase 1 solid tumor trial). The Company is currently enrolling patients into both clinical programs.

About Boston Globe Media

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England. The cornerstone of the brand is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has one of the highest daily print circulations among metro newspapers and more than 245,000 digital subscribers. As part of Boston Globe Media's growing portfolio of brands, the Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, Studio/B, and the weekday news program Boston Globe Today on NESN and online.

