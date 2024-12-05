LED Lighting and EV Charging Solutions Provider Orion to Present to San Francisco Area Investors at Singular Research Conference with Webinar Thu. Dec. 12th at 8:30am PT

SAN FRANCISCO and MANITOWOC, Wis., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging station, and maintenance service solutions, will present at Singular Research’s Best of the Uncovereds Conference and Webinar on Thursday, December 12th at 8:30 am PT at AMA’s Conference Center at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis. Registration for the webinar is free and open to all investors.

CEO Mike Jenkins and CFO Per Brodin will provide an investment overview of Orion, followed by Q&A. Management will also be available throughout the day for in-person and virtual investor meetings.

Orion Presentation Access

Date/Time: Thursday, December 12th at 8:30am PT URL: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/884947873959788894

About Singular Research

Founded in 2004, Singular Research is a trusted provider of independent research on micro and small cap companies. Singular Research is dedicated to providing unbiased, performance-based research that instills trust and comfort in clients. Singular Research is unique in its approach, specializing in small to micro-cap companies, particularly those that are emerging, undervalued, and under-covered. This niche focus allows Singular Research to provide exciting opportunities to boost return on investment (ROI) and alpha for its clients. Singular Research is independent and solely committed to equity research.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our ESG priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @OESX_IR

Investor Relations Contacts

Per Brodin, CFO William Jones; David Collins Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR pbrodin@oesx.com (212) 924-9800 or OESX@catalyst-ir.com

