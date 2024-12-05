Calling All Fintech Founders: ‘GO RESTIVE 2025’ Fintech Event Launches for Early-Stage Innovators





SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restive , the country’s premier seed-stage fintech venture capital firm is excited to announce the launch of its Fintech Event, ‘GO RESTIVE 2025,’ an invite-only, day-long event for very early stage founders. This event is a rare opportunity for pre-product/ idea-phase, pre-seed, and seed-stage entrepreneurs to gain direct access to industry-leading expertise, professional guidance, and potential financial backing to help build the next generation of financial technology companies. Applications are now open for founders to join.

Restive partners with technologists solving massive problems and connects them with the world of fintech. Whether it is payments and transactions, selling into regulated businesses, e-commerce, and loyalty, or anything else that spans the financial services ecosystem, their team of operators has decades of experience, connections, and industry knowledge. To date, Restive’s portfolio companies have raised over $700 million in follow-on capital, generated over $3 billion in enterprise value, and positively impacted millions of consumers and tens of thousands of enterprise and SMB customers.

Next year, Restive is searching for fintech startups that are ready to redefine the future of financial services. While no idea is too early for consideration, Restive is particularly interested in anyone who is thinking creatively about financial services, retail, regulation, and more broadly how we spend, save, and store our money. If you’re an entrepreneur building a business that might interact with the traditional financial services ecosystem, or that you could benefit from more knowledge of that system, you should request to join.

Applications for fintech founders for the GO RESTIVE 2025 Fintech Event are open until January 31, 2025.

About Restive

Restive is on a mission to help entrepreneurs build the world’s best fintech companies. Restive partners with early founders who have an unrelenting vision to improve fintech and build world-changing companies. The team provides a foundation of early-stage capital, deep operational expertise, and systematic connections to help founders launch and grow more quickly. Learn more at https://www.restive.com or follow Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact: Kathy Osborne P: 607-434-2054 press@restive.com

