BOXX Earns World’s Fastest SOLIDWORKS Workstation Title

BOXX APEXX A3 Revolutionizes Engineering Design and Productivity with Record-Breaking Performance

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a game-changing achievement for engineers and product designers, BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, today announced that its APEXX A3 workstation featuring the AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series processor has secured the top spot in the SPECapc® SOLIDWORKS 2024 Benchmark Results published on November 26, 2024. This milestone marks a new era for engineering workflows, delivering unparalleled speed and multitasking efficiency for CAD, as well as a wide array of professional software workflows including 3D design, motion media, AI, and more.

“Engineers demand precision and speed, and the APEXX A3 delivers both at an unprecedented level,” said BOXX CEO Kirk Schell. “As SOLIDWORKS-Certified system manufacturers and users, we understand the rigorous performance needs of today’s engineering workflows. Our innovative integration of the blazing fast AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series CPU and NVIDIA® RTX™ 5000 GPU is a testament to our mission to empower engineers with tools that redefine productivity.”

Built for Engineers: Redefining SOLIDWORKS Workflows

Powered by the revolutionary AMD Ryzen™ 9950X Series processor, APEXX A3 boasts 16 cores and 32 threads running at 5.7GHz, achieving a 35% performance boost over previous generations. This allows engineers to seamlessly run complex simulations, render intricate models, and visualize designs—all without compromising efficiency.

The workstation’s closed-loop liquid cooling ensures consistent performance during demanding tasks like finite element analysis (FEA), computational fluid dynamics (CFD), and product visualization. Additionally, its 192GB of DDR5 memory and professional-grade GPU provide the power to tackle multitasking workflows with ease.

Real-World Impact: Engineering Excellence at Your Fingertips

For engineering professionals working in automotive, aerospace, industrial design, or architecture, APEXX A3’s breakthrough performance enables:

Faster Iterations: Accelerate design cycles by reducing rendering and simulation times.

Enhanced Collaboration: Handle larger assemblies and datasets in collaborative projects effortlessly.

Scalability: From desk side engineering to data center environments, BOXX systems adapt to your growing project demands.

Designed for Professionals

Purpose-built for SOLIDWORKS, as well as Autodesk Revit, 3ds Max, Maya, Arnold, Cinema 4D, Adobe Creative Cloud, V-Ray, and other professional applications, the quiet APEXX A3, like all BOXX workstations, is designed, assembled, and supported in the USA. Featuring industry-leading connectivity (PCIe® Gen 5.0, USB 4.0, and 2.5GB Ethernet) and premium components within a robust all-metal chassis, these systems are as reliable as they are powerful.

“Workstations that maximize engineering creativity and productivity are no longer optional—they’re essential,” added Schell. “From the desk side, to the data center, to BOXX Cloud, we offer the widest range of systems powered by state-of-the-art AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series processors to empower professionals to tackle the challenges of modern design and innovation with confidence.”

For further information and pricing on APEXX A3, contact BOXX at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about AMD Ryzen processors, BOXX solutions, finance options, and how to contact worldwide BOXX resellers by visiting boxx.com.

* Comparison based on best performing systems using the Windows operating system published at www.spec.org as of 05 November 2024. SPEC® and the benchmark name SPECapc® for SolidWorks® 2024 are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. For more information about the SPECapc® for SolidWorks® 2024 benchmark, see https://www.spec.org/gwpg/apc.data/specapc_sw2024_summary.html

Testing by BOXX engineering using the following hardware: BOXX APEXX A3.06 Motherboard with AMD Ryzen 9000 Series 9950X, RTX5000 ADA, 192GB RAM, 2TB M.2 Gen5, 24H2 configured with APEXX 3 Series chassis with closed loop liquid cooling for CPU, NVIDIA RTX5000 Ada (production branch driver 553.24) and Windows® 11 26100.2033. Results may vary.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, 3D rendering systems, AI workstations, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, deep learning, and more. For 28 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry expertise to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit boxx.com.

Attachment

John Vondrak BOXX Technologies 5128523326 jvondrak@boxx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.