MGA’s Miniverse™ Launches DIY, Miniature, Functional Makeup Collection: Make It Mini Makeup™

These Tiny Trendsetters Make a Big Impact in the 2024 Gifting Season

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, announced today the newest collection from its globally popular mini collectible brand, MGA’s Miniverse ™ Make It Mini Makeup™. The new collection features real-working, highly pigmented makeup products that consumers make themselves, including four eyeshadows, three lip stains, three lip oils, and four nail polishes.

Miniatures have long been trending in the beauty industry. Originally a travel-friendly packaging solution, mini beauty products have become a highly popular category in its own right. Whether it's the cuteness and novelty that drives purchase, the affordability amid inflation, or the icon of the stocking stuffer, these tiny cosmetics are making a big impact this holiday season and beyond.

MGA’s Miniverse sets itself apart by tapping into the mini beauty trend and leveraging its existing DIY collectable nature. Each blind-packaged capsule is a surprise until it’s unboxed. A small instructions card is included so users can follow along for a hands-on DIY activity. For example, consumers will get two different colored powders and an oil base to mix together to make different shades of eyeshadows, that they will then decant into their own mini eyeshadow palette - perfect for touchups or novelty play at home.

According to a survey conducted by Talker Research (formerly known as OnePoll) on behalf of MGA Entertainment, 46% of adults said they have a preference for small or miniature items, compared to full-size. When asked why they prefer miniature things versus larger items, 56% mentioned miniatures being cuter, 48% said they are easier to take with them, and 46% said they are entertaining. Seven in 10 also said they would gift an adult friend with a collectible.

“MGA’s Miniverse prides itself of being the very first miniature brand where DIY meets collectability, and we’ve taken that concept to the beauty space with the Make It Mini Makeup collection,” said Isaac Larian, CEO and Founder of MGA Entertainment. “This collection is a love letter to our Gen Z and Millennial fans. It elevates the collectible experience with luxe products that have a place in their daily lives - whether it’s in your purse, on your desk, or on your vanity.”

The MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Makeup collection gives a subtle nod to traditional beauty and self-care items, featuring a novelty “brand” within the line called Wink + Blush. Just like a traditional, full-sized beauty brand, Wink + Blush has its own logo and stylized black and white packaging to help establish the line as a , functional beauty collection – just miniaturized.

The collection is available now for the suggested retail price of $9.99 each. All MGA’s Miniverse lines are available at major retailers globally including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Smyths, and the MGA Shop. Visit the MGA’s Miniverse website for more on the entire MGA’s Miniverse and keep up on news by following MGA’s Miniverse on Instagram and TikTok.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America, Fluffie Stuffiez™,BABY born®,and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn,TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

