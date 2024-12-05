The News Forum Exclusive Canadian Broadcast Debut ‘UNBANKABLE’ air Saturday, December 7th, and Sunday, December 8th, at 8:00 PM ET

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-Winning Documentary UNBANKABLE to Make Exclusive Canadian Premiere on The News Forum, Spark Nationwide Conversation

Crafted over a seven-year journey across seven countries, UNBANKABLE explores Africa’s rich contributions to global economic thought. Directed by Willms with the support of African-majority film crews, the documentary poses a bold question: “Can Africa Save the West?” As Willms makes his debut as writer, director, and producer, he presents a fresh narrative focused on Africa’s potential for economic revitalization through local innovation, resilience, and collaboration.

Inspired by his father’s research conducted during the HIV/AIDS crisis in Africa, Willms brings a personal, nuanced perspective that connects African and Western viewpoints. UNBANKABLE challenges the entrenched idea that solutions flow primarily from the West, instead offering an alternative vision centered on cultural exchange, local wisdom, and collaborative development.

“The global south is often overlooked as a source of economic solutions, but UNBANKABLE changes the narrative, celebrating voices that resonate deeply with the Canadian diaspora and beyond,” said Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum. “This film delivers a universal message of community resilience and hope, offering Canadian audiences a fresh perspective on economic empowerment.”

The film has gained international acclaim, winning the prestigious Chairperson’s Award at the Zanzibar International Film Festival, the Award of Excellence from the Impact Docs Awards, and an Honourable Mention from the Los Angeles Film Awards. It was also a finalist at the Cannes World Film Festival and the New York International Film Awards. In Canada, it is represented by Sherry Media Group.

The premiere supports The Unbankable Trust’s mission, which funds economic initiatives for women’s groups and diasporic communities in Canada, as well as essential financial programs in Sub-Saharan Africa. Beyond a film debut, UNBANKABLE is a call to action, inviting viewers to join a conversation on financial inclusion and social empowerment.

Watch the trailer here.

Luke Willms

For media inquiries for Luke Willms, interviews, and further information:

Tyron Harkiss-Foster | Between Friends Agency | tyron@betweenfriendsagency.com

