Prenetics’ IM8 and University of Oxford Begin Groundbreaking Space Experiment to Study Accelerated Aging and Longevity on the ISS with SpaceX, Supported by Space Applications Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics’ IM8 is excited to announce that its groundbreaking month-long space experiment, in partnership with the University of Oxford and supported by Space Applications Services and Metavisionaries, is now underway aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Launched via SpaceX CRS-31 on November 4th at 9:29 pm EST, the mission aims to study accelerated aging and longevity by leveraging microgravity's unique environment to accelerate aging processes at the cellular level.

Dr. Jim Green, former Chief Scientist of NASA and a key member of IM8’s Scientific Advisory Board said, "Space exploration has a remarkable history of leading to significant medical breakthroughs that benefit humanity. For example, research on bone density loss in astronauts has advanced our understanding and treatment of osteoporosis on Earth. Additionally, microgravity has facilitated the growth of high-quality protein crystals, aiding in the development of more effective drugs for conditions such as cancer and diabetes. By investigating accelerated aging in space, we have the potential to uncover new insights into cellular processes that could lead to groundbreaking interventions for age-related diseases."

Microgravity Provides Accelerated Aging Model for Groundbreaking Autophagy Research

Microgravity offers a unique opportunity to study aging processes more rapidly than on Earth. The absence of Earth's gravity affects human physiology in ways that mimic the aging process, including cell degeneration, oxidative stress, and DNA damage. This mission utilizes this phenomenon to investigate the cellular mechanisms behind aging and explore potential interventions.

The experiment focuses on autophagy, the process by which cells remove and recycle damaged components. Autophagy declines with age, contributing to cellular aging and associated health issues such as decreased immune function and chronic inflammation. By enhancing autophagy, it may be possible to mitigate these effects and improve overall healthspan.

The mission involves sending specially designed 3D organoids—miniature, simplified versions of human tissues—into space.

Dr. Ghada Alsaleh, Director of the Space Innovation Lab at the University of Oxford, highlighted the study's significance: “Microgravity might provide an accelerated aging model, allowing us to study cellular processes within a compressed timeframe. Our research aims to understand aging pathways in space to help us better moderate and manage aging processes on Earth, as well as explore whether enhancing autophagy can mitigate cellular aging. This work could have profound implications for improving healthspan on Earth and protecting astronaut health during space missions.”

This mission utilizes a specially designed science cube to house the CRT8 ingredients for a full month aboard the ISS. The cube is accommodated inside the ICE Cubes Facility once onboard; this platform provides power and data to the payload, as well as real-time connectivity with ground control. This setup enables researchers back in Oxford to monitor and interact with the experiment in real-time.

"Our collaboration with the University of Oxford represents an important milestone in our commitment to advancing health science," said Danny Yeung, CEO of Prenetics / IM8. "By studying accelerated aging in microgravity, we aim to unlock new insights into cellular health that could enhance healthspan on Earth and improve astronaut health in space."

The findings from this pioneering study are expected to benefit IM8's future endeavors:

Enhanced Product Efficacy: Understanding how CRT8 ingredients influence autophagy in an accelerated aging model allows us to optimize our supplements for maximum effectiveness in supporting healthspan and longevity.

Innovation and New Product Development: Discoveries from the study may lead to the creation of new supplements targeting specific aging pathways, reinforcing IM8's position at the forefront of wellness innovation.

IM8 Launched Officially on November 18th on IM8health.com

As part of its commitment to advancing health and longevity, IM8 unveiled its line of premium, science-backed supplement solutions on November 18th at IM8health.com. Now shipping to 31 countries and regions, IM8 introduces two groundbreaking products—Daily Ultimate Essentials and Daily Ultimate Longevity—designed to support optimal daily nutrition and promote healthy aging, backed by clinical trials and third-party testing.

ABOUT PRENETICS

Prenetics (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading health sciences company, is dedicated to advancing consumer and clinical health. Our consumer initiative is led by IM8, a new health and wellness brand and Europa, the largest sports distribution company in the USA. Our clinical division is led by Insighta, our $200 million venture focused on multi-cancer early detection technologies. This is followed by ACT Genomics, which has achieved FDA clearance for comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors, and CircleDNA, which uses NGS to offer comprehensive DNA tests. Each of Prenetics’ units synergistically enhances our global impact on health, embodying our commitment to ‘enhancing life through science’. To learn more about Prenetics, please visit prenetics.com.

ABOUT SPACE APPLICATIONS SERVICES

Space Applications Services (SpaceApps) is an independent Belgian company founded in 1987, with offices in Europe (Belgium and the Netherlands) and a subsidiary, Aerospace Applications North America, in Houston, Texas (USA). With a strong focus on R&D, the company collaborates with global partners to develop innovative products, systems and solutions, while providing services to the aerospace and security markets and related industries. The company’s expertise spans various segments, including robotics and AI, flight and ground systems, crewed and autonomous spacecraft, mission control centres and information systems, payload integration and operations.

Through the ICE Cubes Service, SpaceApps provides fast, direct and affordable access to space for research, technology and education, on a commercial basis. The end-to-end service facilitates a frequent and regular ‘launch-and-return’ capability to/from the International Space Station, and offers a unique real-time interaction capability. To date, over 30 payloads, devices and experiments have been successfully flown to the ISS, and operated on board the station. Key markets include health and life sciences, materials, agrifood, and technology.

ABOUT METAVISIONARIES

Metavisionaries is a space and frontier technology company that is dedicated to advancing education, empowering the next generation of pioneers, and making space research and technology accessible to all. Founded by visionary leaders and former NASA scientists, Metavisionaries is dedicated to democratizing access to space research and fostering global innovation. Through our joint venture with Space Application Services, Metaspace, we provide direct access to frontier technologies and the International Space Station to industry, academia and the wider community.

Our goal is not only to inspire and educate, but to equip students, professionals and organisations with practical skills and knowledge that can be directly applied to their future careers and industries.

