BioLizard Launches Bio|Verse® Navigator for Easy Exploration of Complex Biomedical Data

Bio|Verse Navigator can accelerate data exploration and interpretation workflows multifold, reducing time-to-insight for researchers.

The application combines advanced BioLizard’s bioinformatics expertise in handling various customer datasets with powerful visual analytics, capable of exploring insights from millions of data points within a single dashboard environment.

Built on BioLizard’s expertise in biology, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data engineering, Bio|Verse suite and its applications are AI-native.



GHENT, Belgium, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioLizard, the bioinformatics, data engineering and solutions company for life sciences, today announced the launch of Bio|Verse Navigator, an innovative dashboard application developed to empower scientists in biotech, pharma, and healthcare to efficiently transform complex biomedical data into actionable insights. The application saves research and development time, supports seamless collaboration, and drives scientific discovery across human and animal health fields.

Bio|Verse Navigator is the latest addition to the Bio|Verse suite, now comprising four applications since its debut last year.

Advancing Data Exploration in Life Sciences

Bio|Verse Navigator redefines data exploration by uniquely integrating bioinformatics analysis with advanced visual analytics in a single dashboard application. This seamless combination allows researchers to quickly extract insights from millions of data points, leveraging various interactive graphics and charts used by data-heavy scientific verticals. Tested in pilot cases, Bio|Verse Navigator supported decision-making in biomarker discovery studies, aided in understanding disease mechanisms of action, allowed for quicker exploration of protein-protein interactions and more. Speed and flexibility play a key role in enhanced user experience, and Bio|Verse Navigator achieves real-time visualisation of large-scale scientific datasets, by harnessing the power of GPU computation and the AI-native core, overcoming the limitations of other tools in the field.

“Bio|Verse Navigator, the latest addition to the Bio|Verse suite, has made a significant impact on recent projects by greatly accelerating data exploration and interpretation workflows,” says Liesbeth Ceelen, CEO of BioLizard. “It empowers our customers to explore and delve deeper into interesting findings, visualise trends within complex datasets, and ultimately interpret and identify actionable, scientifically relevant insights.”

Key Features of Bio|Verse Navigator

Advanced visual analytics dashboards : Tailored visualisations allow users to explore disease mechanisms, uncover biomarkers, and quickly narrow down and highlight key clinical trial data outcomes.

: Tailored visualisations allow users to explore disease mechanisms, uncover biomarkers, and quickly narrow down and highlight key clinical trial data outcomes. Connecting the data silos : Bridge the data gaps among internal and external repositories enabling collaborators to view and interact with results in a single environment.

: Bridge the data gaps among internal and external repositories enabling collaborators to view and interact with results in a single environment. Multi-Omics Compatibility : Combined with BioLizard’s Bio|Mx ® solution scientists can seamlessly analyse diverse datasets, from genomics to transcriptomics, across species within a unified framework.

: Combined with BioLizard’s Bio|Mx solution scientists can seamlessly analyse diverse datasets, from genomics to transcriptomics, across species within a unified framework. User-Centric Design: A superior, intuitive and engaging user experience ensures adoption across diverse teams, and empowers non-technical domain experts to go further in the analysis & interpretation of their data and results.

Availability

Bio|Verse Navigator is now available as an extension to BioLizard's bioinformatics services, offering biotech and pharma organisations a powerful application to enhance data exploration. To celebrate the launch, BioLizard is offering an exclusive end-of-year promotion for new and existing customers.

About BioLizard

BioLizard is a leading multi-national bioinformatics, data engineering and biopharma consulting services company, heading digital transformation in the life sciences industry. Headquartered in Ghent, Belgium, BioLizard is the trusted go-to partner for data strategy and execution with companies across the range from drug discovery to clinical research and diagnostics as well as animal health and food & agriculture. BioLizard accommodates a uniquely qualified team of 50+ experts, “The Lizards,” who bring together their overarching expertise, living and breathing the company’s ethos: Think Data, Speak Biology.

Their joint backgrounds in biology and computer sciences enable them to apply specialist understanding to each client’s data environment, provide insights and solutions that are aligned with the client’s goals and maximise R&D ROI. With Bio|Verse suite, BioLizard takes the next step in providing bespoke software solutions by tailoring its established programs towards specific client needs. For further information, please visit https://lizard.bio/ or BioLizard’s LinkedIn .

Contact



BioLizard nv

Liesbeth Ceelen, PhD, MBA

Phone: +32 470 77 87 22

E-mail: contact@lizard.bio Media Inquiries



MC Services AG

Eva Bauer

Phone: +49 (0)89 2102280

E-mail: biolizard@mc-services.eu

