Yorkshire Accessibility Campaigner Publishes First Book on TGA Mobility Scooter

Author Debbie North on her TGA Breeze mobility scooter at Malham

BOURNE END, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debbie North campaigns for countryside accessibility. She's been doing this since 2010. From setting up the charity 'Access the Dales' to advising the Government, Debbie's done it all. And her achievements as a person with disabilities do not stop there. Motivational speaking, being an ambassador for TGA Mobility and writing about inclusive travel are all in a day’s work. So, what's the latest? It's the publishing of her first book "North Yorkshire Accessible Walks for All," an OS Path Finder Guides. And how has Debbie been able to showcase these paths that are both scenic and accessible? On her sturdy TGA Breeze S4 mobility scooter that's how.Debbie's passion for inclusive walks was sparked by her diagnosis and the sad loss of her husband in 2015. Both avid walkers, their joint love lives on in Debbie's work which TGA are proud to support. TGA have helped set up hubs in Malham, Nateby, Tebay and Leyburn where scooters like the Breeze are free to loan. The same sturdy scooter has helped Debbie research her book along the rocky and rugged paths of rural Yorkshire."My book is not just a guide; it’s an invitation to explore the stunning natural beauty of North Yorkshire," says Debbie. "It includes lots of curated accessible walks with descriptions, maps and personal anecdotes. I encourage everyone to step outside and experience the joy of exploring one of England’s most picturesque areas. Many of the routes are suitable for an off-road mobility scooter such as the TGA Breeze S4, which is shown on the front cover at Malham, in the Yorkshire Dales. Join me on this journey of discovery and inclusivity, and let the great outdoors inspire you!"Debbie aims to empower everyone to enjoy breathtaking views, stunning countryside and the beauty of nature, all on a scooter. This is an ethos shared by TGA as Managing Director Daniel Stone concludes: "Just like Debbie, we are committed to promoting inclusivity in outdoor activities for everyone with mobility challenges. Whether you want to explore independently or with friends and family, we believe in building confidence and breaking down barriers. Our trusted products and advice help to do this along with working with ambassadors like Debbie. She is an inspiration to us and others with her determination to let nothing stand in her way. Publishing her first book is another huge achievement and we look forward to working with her on whatever challenge comes next."Copies of Debbie's book are available here. TGA Mobility LimitedWe keep our customers moving, their way. For over 30 years we’ve committed ourselves to providing quality mobility scooters and wheelchairs of the highest standard to help our customers not just get by, but thrive. We also pride ourselves on the quality of our service with a dedicated caring team – totally committed to providing customer-focused assessments and dependent support. Alongside the trustworthy products we provide, TGA is proud to enable more people through its partnership with leading organisations such as the MS Society, Parkinson’s UK, Northern Rail and Lake District National Park.Issued on behalf of:Tia CorquayeMarketing Co-ordinatorTGA Mobility LimitedWoodhall Business ParkSudbury. SuffolkCO10 1WHTel: +44(0)1787 882244For further information please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.