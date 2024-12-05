Endpoint Security Market to Hit USD 32.9 Billion by 2032, Driven by Cyber Threats & Growing Remote Workforce.

Rising cyberattacks and remote work growth drive demand for endpoint security as expanding devices make network protection critical.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Endpoint Security Market size was valued at USD 17.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 32.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The growing need for cyber security in every vertical due to the increase in digital enablers at each level is driving these industries and organizations to adopt the endpoint security market. The increased use of Internet of Things devices, remote employees, and their corresponding devices has significantly increased the threat landscape causing many businesses to invest in endpoint protection systems. The market includes a variety of solutions from antivirus software, firewall protection, encryption tools, and multi-factor authentication to secure endpoints such as laptops, smartphones, tablets, and servers from possible cyber threats.The increase in data breaches, ransomware, and phishing is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market. The adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies and remote working have also added to the demand for comprehensive endpoint security solutions, as these policies potentially expose corporate networks to various risks. Additionally, increasing demand for cloud-based security solutions is anticipated to drive the market in the future. At the same time, cloud-based endpoint security solutions are also attractive to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), where the scale of on-premise solutions may be prohibitive because of cost. With businesses adopting more and more digitalization, endpoint security is gaining more prominence in protecting critical data and ensuring regulatory compliance. EndPoint Protection has become a focus of attention for organizations around the globe to protect their endpoints from multiple types of cyber-attacks. Key trends include incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) into end-point security tools. Such technologies empower endpoint security software to detect new and emerging threats faster and more accurately, thereby accelerating the growth of the market.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2875 Keyplayers:AO Kaspersky Lab (Kaspersky Endpoint Security, Kaspersky Security Cloud)BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry Protect, BlackBerry Dynamics)Broadcom (Symantec Endpoint Protection, Symantec Endpoint Detection and Response)Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check Point Endpoint Security, Check Point SandBlast Agent)Cisco Systems Inc. (Cisco AMP for Endpoints, Cisco Secure Endpoint)Comodo Security Solutions, Inc. (Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection, Comodo Endpoint Security Manager)CrowdStrike (CrowdStrike Falcon Prevent, CrowdStrike Falcon Insight)CurrentWare (CurrentWare Endpoint Security, CurrentWare BrowseControl)Cybereason, Inc. (Cybereason Endpoint Detection and Response, Cybereason Malop)Druva Inc. (Druva inSync, Druva Phoenix)Fidelis Cybersecurity (Fidelis Endpoint, Fidelis Deception)FireEye, Inc. (FireEye Endpoint Security, FireEye Helix)Forcepoint LLC (Forcepoint Endpoint Security, Forcepoint Threat Protection)McAfee, LLC (McAfee Endpoint Security, McAfee MVISION Endpoint)Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft 365 Defender)Palo Alto Networks (Cortex XDR, Palo Alto Networks Traps)SentinelOne (SentinelOne Singularity, SentinelOne Ranger)Sophos Group plc (Sophos Intercept X, Sophos Central)Symantec Corporation (Symantec Endpoint Security, Symantec Advanced Threat Protection)Trend Micro Incorporated (Trend Micro Apex One, Trend Micro OfficeScan)Segment AnalysisBy ComponentThe software segment dominated the Endpoint Security Market with a revenue share of 60.0%, as protecting endpoints from today gaining cyber threats is essential, which software aids in doing. The software helps in real-time threat detection and mitigation through solutions such as antivirus, encryption tools, endpoint detection and response (EDR), and firewalls. With remote work and BYOD policies on the rise, the number of organizations investing in endpoint security software to safeguard sensitive information has also grown. Companies are using software embedded with machine learning and AI to predict, and then pre-empt, developing threats. This segment has continued to dominate and is expected to continue to do so due to further developments in technology and growth in cybersecurity threats and concerns.With the increasing adoption of consulting, deployment, maintenance, and managed services, the services segment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR. Organizations have effective monitoring using service providers by delegating endpoint security management, thus allowing internal IT teams to focus on other responsibilities. Factors such as increasing usage of subscription-based models and managed security services (MSS) also support this growth. Moving forward, as these attacks become more polished, the need for specialized consulting and incident response capabilities is also expected to grow — especially for companies operating in highly regulated sectors like healthcare and finance.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2875 Key Segments:By ComponentSoftwareServicesBy DeploymentCloudOn-PremisesBy Solution TypeEndpoint Protection PlatformEndpoint Detection and ResponseBy End-userCommercialConsumerBy End-use IndustryBFSIIT and TelecommunicationsRetailHealthcareGovernment & Public SectorTransportationOthersRegional AnalysisThe global endpoint security market was led by North America in 2023, accounting for approximately 40.0% of the overall market share. The dominance of this region is due to the advanced technological infrastructure, already settled cybersecurity framework, and early adoption of endpoint innovations for protection solutions With the increasing complexity of cyber threats, the U.S. and Canadian endpoint security market is expected to be driven by the focuses to minimize security breaches by key industries (BFSI, IT, and healthcare, among others.) In response to such a demand, global players such as Acronis — a cybersecurity and data recovery provider based in Switzerland but with a flourishing presence in North America — have new, innovative solutions such as Extended Detection and Response (XDR). In addition to this, the rising number of remote working environments and the rising requirement to safeguard important digital infrastructures have further propelled the adoption of endpoint security in the region.Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing endpoint security market with a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. Growing demand for these security solutions in the region is being led by factors such as rapid digital transformation, enhanced internet penetration as well as increasing adoption of remote work culture. China, India, and Japan see more and more threats from cyber adversaries, and both governments and companies are being compelled to secure their endpoints. Industries such as IT, BFSI, and telecommunication are the early adopters of the real-time threat detection and response technologies. Moreover, increasing investments in AI-driven endpoint security tools and an increasing number of global cybersecurity players is inducing substantial market growth and contributing to Asia-Pacific endpoint security market growth.Access Full Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/endpoint-security-market-2875 Recent DevelopmentsMarch 2024: CrowdStrike launched the latest version of its Falcon endpoint protection platform, enhancing its AI-driven threat detection and response capabilities. The updated version includes faster threat detection and automated response features that protect against zero-day attacks.February 2024: Symantec (a division of Broadcom) introduced its new endpoint security solution, which integrates next-gen firewall capabilities with endpoint protection. 