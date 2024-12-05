My DCMA: Kevin Harter, DCMA Cleveland deputy commander

CLEVELAND –

My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Kevin Harter, shares his story.

My name is Kevin Harter, and this is “My DCMA.” I am the DCMA Cleveland deputy commander and Quality Assurance group leader. I oversee not only the quality assurance processes, but also manage personnel across various functional specialties. My role extends to coordinating with all our mission partners by ensuring every aspect of our operations aligns with our high standards and mission objectives.

I have been a part of the team for 15 years. My agency-journey began after 23 years of active-duty service in the Marine Corps, where I retired as a master sergeant in 2006. I then spent 2 1/2 years in the private sector. My military background provided me with a solid foundation in leadership, teamwork, and mission-focused commitment. Transitioning from a Marine to a role in DCMA was a natural step, as I wanted to continue making a meaningful impact on our nation's defense.

One of the aspects I find most fulfilling about working at DCMA is the opportunity to collaborate with a wide range of professionals. Despite the challenges posed by a virtual environment, I’m dedicated to leading and inspiring my team to excel in their roles. The ability to guide a diverse group through these challenges and maintain our high standards is something I deeply value.

As a former warfighter, I understand firsthand the importance of providing our current servicemembers with reliable equipment that meets their needs. At DCMA, I feel that I am still contributing to this vital mission by ensuring equipment is delivered on time, at the right price, and with the quality required to keep our warfighters safe and effective.

My career goals include continuing to inspire and mentor future leaders within DCMA. I am committed to fostering growth and development within our workforce, sharing my experiences, and helping others reach their full potential. This dedication to leadership and mentorship is something I’m excited to pursue further in my role.

Outside of work, I have a few passions that keep me energized and engaged. I’m an avid kayak fisherman. I like to enjoy the serenity of the water and the thrill of the catch. I also love building computers and gaming, which allows me to unwind and explore my interest in technology.

My experience at DCMA has been incredibly rewarding, and I am proud to be part of an organization that plays such a crucial role in supporting our nation’s defense. The work we do here not only fulfills my professional aspirations, but also aligns with my commitment to serving those who serve our country.