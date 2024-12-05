Ambulance Cot Market to Reach $1.13 Billion with CAGR of 3.7% by 2034, Says Fact.MR

Rising cardiovascular diseases are driving demand for emergency services and ambulance cots. For a detailed market analysis, access the full report by Fact.MR.

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ambulance cot market is poised to reach a value of US$ 786.3 million in 2024, with road accidents requiring immediate medical attention being the leading market driver. According to this revised study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, demand for ambulance cots is calculated to advance at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034.Favorable reimbursement policies, expanding medical tourism, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are set to positively impact demand for ambulance cots. In addition, increasing population of geriatric people with lower immune levels and neurological diseases is projected to complement market growth. Arthritis, obesity, osteoporosis, stroke, and heart attacks are some of the common health issues, which are generating demand for non-emergency as well as emergency ambulance services. Therefore, an increase in the demand for ambulance cots will also be seen.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4166 Key Takeaway from Market StudyThe global ambulance cot market is estimated at US$ 786.3 million in 2024.Worldwide demand for ambulance cots is [projected to reach a market value of US$ 1.13 billion by the end of 2034.The market has been calculated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034.Emergency cots are projected to account for 58.5% share of global revenue by 2034-end.North America is approximated to account for 34.6% share of the global market by the end of 2034.Sales of ambulance cots in South Korea are estimated to rise at 4.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.“Increasing medical tourism, constant improvements in healthcare facilities, and growing need for emergency services are set to drive demand for ambulance cots,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Rising Number of Road Accidents Pushing Need for Emergency Ambulance CotsWorldwide demand for emergency ambulance cots is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.7% and reach a value of US$ 663.3 million by the end of 2034. A growing number of road accidents around the world are generating requirements for emergency cots for the immediate transfer of patients from the site of the accident to the respective hospital. These cots are helpful for the transfer of respective patients without further worsening their conditions and providing support.Key Market PlayersHausted Patient Handling Solutions, Stryker, Pedigo USA, Amico, Ferno EMS, Hill-Rom, and Spencer India Technologies Pvt. Ltd. are some of the leading manufacturers of ambulance cots.Country-wise InsightsAccording to Fact.MR's updated report, North America is projected to account for 34.6% of global ambulance cot market revenue by 2034. This dominance is attributed to the region's expertise in ambulance cot technologies and access to abundant resources, which continue to support the growth of the market. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, combined with strong investments in emergency medical services, has positioned North America as a leader in this sector.The United States is expected to lead the North American market, contributing 84.7% of the regional revenue by 2034. The increasing availability of affordable ambulance services from private providers is further fueling the demand for ambulance cots in the country. Additionally, a high incidence of road accidents, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and an aging population requiring frequent medical transport are boosting market growth. Strong regulatory support and initiatives to enhance patient safety during transport further amplify the demand for advanced ambulance cots across the United States.Competitive LandscapeManufacturers of ambulance cots are working on expanding their footprints across additional regions and entering new markets. Partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and other key methods are used by worldwide market participants to get a competitive advantage. Companies dealing in ambulance cots also undertake activities such as maintaining product quality, developing new products, and managing their supply chain.Growth Drivers for Ambulance Cot MarketAdvancements in Ambulance Cot Technology: Ongoing innovations in ambulance cot design, such as lightweight materials, ergonomic features, and advanced safety mechanisms, are driving market growth by improving patient comfort and safety during transport.Rising Demand for Emergency Medical Services (EMS): The increasing global demand for EMS due to the rising incidence of medical emergencies, accidents, and aging populations is propelling the need for high-quality ambulance cots.Growing Healthcare Investments: Both public and private investments in healthcare infrastructure are contributing to the expansion of emergency medical services, boosting the demand for state-of-the-art ambulance cots in various regions.Improved Awareness and Regulatory Standards: Increased awareness about the importance of high-quality patient transport and the implementation of stricter regulatory standards are encouraging the adoption of advanced ambulance cots across healthcare institutions.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4166 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ambulance cot market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (emergency cots, transport cots), technology (manual cots, pneumatic cots, electric cots), and end user (EMS service providers, hospitals, ambulatory service centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Ambulance Stretcher Market is projected to reach US$ 254.2 million by 2024 and grow at a modest CAGR of 0.7% to hit US$ 273.4 million by 2034. Ambulance Stretcher Market is projected to reach US$ 254.2 million by 2024 and grow at a modest CAGR of 0.7% to hit US$ 273.4 million by 2034. Air Ambulance Market is forecasted by Fact.MR to reach US$ 16.3 billion in 2024 and expand at a robust CAGR of 13.2%, hitting US$ 56.4 billion by 2034. 