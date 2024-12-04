TAIWAN, December 4 - President Lai meets Governor-General Tofiga Vaevalu Falani and Prime Minister Feleti Penitala Teo of Tuvalu

On the afternoon of December 4 local time (morning of December 4 Taipei time), President Lai Ching-te had meetings with Governor-General Tofiga Vaevalu Falani and Prime Minister Feleti Penitala Teo of Tuvalu as part of his itinerary for state visits to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and the Republic of Palau. In remarks, President Lai said that close cooperation between Taiwan and Tuvalu in many domains has been very fruitful over the years, and that our countries have worked together to face the challenges of climate change, an issue of mutual concern. He expressed hope that Taiwan and Tuvalu will employ more diverse strategies to further develop our comprehensive partnership, spurring progress in both countries and advancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks during his meeting with Prime Minister Teo follows:

I would like to extend our thanks to Prime Minister Teo for coming to Taiwan on his first trip abroad since his inauguration to attend the inauguration ceremony for myself and Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao. And on his second trip abroad, he also came to Taiwan, attending our National Day celebrations as our chief guest. So today I am honored to be here in Tuvalu at Prime Minister Teo’s invitation and to receive such a warm welcome. It is a pleasure to have the opportunity to meet in discussion with the prime minister and the ministers of his cabinet. I look forward to our bilateral cooperation deepening and becoming even more beneficial, further strengthening our diplomatic ties in the years ahead.

Thanks to your staunch support, the close cooperation between Taiwan and Tuvalu in many domains has been very fruitful over the years. In particular, our countries have worked together to face the challenges of climate change, an issue of mutual concern. Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and other nations are currently implementing the Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project, which aims to optimize climate adaptation and resilience. I believe that the initiative will also deepen the diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Tuvalu.

Taiwan and Tuvalu are just like brothers – taina, as you say in Tuvaluan. To enhance bilateral cooperation and exchanges, Prime Minister Teo proposed forming a joint team of experts to conduct a comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperative projects.

Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs promptly established such a team in Taiwan, which will soon be joined by members from Tuvalu to assess those cooperative projects. It is my hope that this team will enable Taiwan and Tuvalu to employ more diverse strategies to further develop our comprehensive partnership, spurring progress in both countries and advancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. Fakafetai lasi (thank you).

Earlier in the afternoon, President Lai and his delegation met with Governor-General Falani at his office, where they exchanged opinions on a wide range of issues of mutual concern.