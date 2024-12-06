Global Generative AI In Autonomous Vehicles Market Set For 18.7% Growth, Reaching $5.28 Billion By 2028

Generative AI In Autonomous Vehicles Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The generative AI in autonomous vehicles market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

How has the generative AI in autonomous vehicles market changed, and what does the future look like?

The market size of generative AI in autonomous vehicles has made a noticeable leap in recent years. It has grown from raising $2.24 billion in 2023 to an estimated $2.66 billion in 2024, reflecting an extraordinary compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.6%. The growth during this period can be attributed to factors such as the surge in big data, a rising interest in AI research, greater computational power, increasing connectivity, and the expansion of edge computing.

Enjoy a detailed sample report here: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19457&type=smp

What is the range of growth for the generative AI in autonomous vehicles market in the future?

In the near future, the generative AI in autonomous vehicles market is projected to observe a rapid surge. The expected market size will be $5.28 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 18.7%. This projected growth can mainly be attributed to the escalating consumer demand for efficient transportation, an increase in data annotation services, swift deployment of 5G, evolving focus on providing personalised experiences, and rising autonomous vehicle testing. Significant trends during this forecast period encompass technological advancements, digital twins, natural language processing, integration of generative adversarial networks, and autonomous delivery services.

In the coming years, the continuous increasing trend of connected cars is anticipated to propel the growth in the generative AI in autonomous vehicles market. Connected vehicles, which leverage technological advances to connect with other vehicles, infrastructure, and the internet, offer enhanced features such as navigation, diagnostics, and software updates. Furthermore, generative AI technology in autonomous vehicles can significantly improve the quality of these connected vehicles by simulating and predicting complex driving scenarios, thus enhancing real-time decision-making and vehicle-to-everything V2X communication for better safety and improved efficiency.

Who are the prominent players in the generative AI in autonomous vehicles market?

Key industry players operating in the generative AI in autonomous vehicles market include Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Baidu Inc., Aptiv PLC, Ansys Inc., Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., Cruise LLC, Waymo LLC, Samsara Inc., Argo AI LLC, Renovo Motors Inc., Aurora Innovation Inc., AImotive Inc., Nuro Inc., Zoox Inc., Applied Intuition Inc., DeepMap Inc., and Cognata Ltd.

What are the emerging trends in the generative AI in autonomous vehicles market?

Innovative advancements, like deep teaching technology, are a primary focus for major companies operating in this market. Deep teaching technology refers to advanced machine learning methods that enable systems to learn complex tasks by mimicking human teaching techniques, enhancing their performance and adaptability over time. It's worth noting that in July 2024, Helm.ai, a US-based technology company, launched VidGen-1, a generative video model that produces realistic driving scene videos. VidGen-1 uses deep learning and advanced neural networks to train on extensive driving footage, simulating diverse scenarios, weather conditions, and traffic dynamics, which are crucial for safe self-driving technology.

The full report is available here: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-ai-in-autonomous-vehicles-global-market-report

How is the generative AI in autonomous vehicles market divided?

The generative AI in autonomous vehicles market covered in this report can be segmented into:

1 By Component: Solution, Services

2 By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

3 By Application: Training And Data Augmentation, Simulation And Testing, Perception Systems Enhancement And Sensing, Localization And Mapping, Safety Verification And Testing, Behavior Prediction And Decision Making, Other Applications

4 By End Users: Automotive Manufacturers, Research, and Development Organizations

Which region has the largest and fastest growing generative AI in autonomous vehicles market?

In 2023, Europe was the largest region in the generative AI in autonomous vehicles market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Generative AI Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-ai-global-market-report

Generative AI In Gaming Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-ai-in-gaming-global-market-report

Generative AI Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-ai-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas: +1 3156230293, Asia: +44 2071930708, Europe: +44 2071930708

Email us at: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.