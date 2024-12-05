Kristin Marquet Unveils 'Dream It, Earn It Planner'—An Innnovative Tool for Solopreneurs Seeking Financial Freedom

Dream It, Earn It Planner cover Kristin Marquet, Planner TOC Planner launch

NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Kristin Marquet, the founder of FemFounder, announces the launch of the Dream It, Earn It Planner, a comprehensive, interactive guide designed to help ambitious women entrepreneurs take control of their financial future. With a unique blend of actionable tools, empowering exercises, and proven strategies, this planner is set to be a game-changer for women who want to transform their financial dreams into reality.

The Dream It, Earn It Planner offers a step-by-step approach to defining and achieving financial freedom, starting with mindset and progressing to long-term financial strategies. Specifically tailored for female solopreneurs, this planner empowers users to build strong financial foundations, develop goal-setting habits, and create an actionable plan to achieve personal and professional success.

“We know that building a business and financial success is more than hard work. It’s about having the right mindset, strategies, and tools to take decisive action,” said Kristin Marquet, CEO of FemFounder. “The Dream It, Earn It Planner offers the framework, inspiration, and support women need to turn their big dreams into sustainable, profitable businesses.”

Key Features of the Dream It, Earn It Planner:

- Mindset Foundations: Exercises to cultivate a success-driven mindset and transform money beliefs.

- Financial Strengths & Weaknesses: Tools to help users identify their financial strengths and weaknesses and develop strategies to improve.

- Financial Freedom Roadmap: A clear path to achieving financial independence, including actionable steps for budgeting, debt repayment, and investment planning.

- Goal Setting & Action Planning: A section dedicated to setting measurable, achievable goals and tracking progress.

- Motivational Tools: Affirmations, gratitude prompts, and a vision board to stay focused and inspired.

- Practical Worksheets: Monthly budget trackers, debt repayment plans, and financial reviews to keep users on track and accountable.

The Dream It, Earn It Planner features a unique combination of motivational content and guided reflection, helping users maintain a positive, growth-focused mindset throughout their journey. Whether you want to build your business, increase your savings, or achieve personal financial freedom, this planner provides the structure and accountability necessary to turn dreams into tangible success. The Dream It, Earn It Planner will be available at FemFounder.co. It is available in digital and printable formats, making it accessible and convenient for users on the go.

About Kristin Marquet and FemFounder

Kristin Marquet is an entrepreneur, brand strategist, and personal finance expert with over 15 years of experience helping women achieve financial independence and business success. As the founder of FemFounder, she has built a platform that empowers female entrepreneurs with actionable advice, resources, and a supportive community. Through FemFounder, Kristin is dedicated to helping women overcome the barriers to financial freedom and live their entrepreneurial dreams.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.