Global Gastroenterology EMR Software Market Set For 12.1% Growth, Reaching $4.53 Billion By 2028

Gastroenterology Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Software Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Gastroenterology electronic medical records software market size is expected to see growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%” — The Business Research Company

The Gastroenterology Electronic Medical Records EMR Software Global Market is projected to rise from $2.56 billion in 2023 to $2.87 billion in 2024, signifying an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.9%. This rise is largely fuelled by the increasing application of EMR data modules for clinical research, a swell in the planet's populace, growing patient volumes, rising awareness, and stringent regulatory mandates.

What Lies Ahead for the Gastroenterology EMR Software Market?

The gastroenterology EMR software market would display a remarkable escalation in the upcoming years, reaching a whopping $4.53 billion by 2028 growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.1%. The exponential growth forecasted can be mainly attributed to an increasing focus on patient safety, escalating demand for advanced healthcare solutions, amplified healthcare service requirement, the advent of genomic medicine, and a rise in the adoption of personalized medicine. Noteworthy trends anticipated in the forecast period encompass research and data usage, clinical integration, telehealth and remote monitoring, chronic disease management, and enhanced resource allocation and management.

Why is the Market Booming?

A significant factor propelling the gastroenterology EMR software market is the climbing prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal illnesses. These enduring or recurrent disorders disrupt the normal function of the digestive system, including organs like the stomach, intestines, esophagus, liver, pancreas, etc. A surge in these disorders is majorly due to shifts in dietary patterns, lifestyle changes, aging populations, environmental factors, and genetic predispositions.

Gastroenterology EMR software notably enhances the diagnosis and tracking of these chronic gastrointestinal diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease IBD, by streamlining patient data, bolstering treatment accuracy, and providing continuous care in response to their mushrooming prevalence. For instance, as per Canada's IBD Clinical and Research Centre that aims to enhance the lives of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis patients, over 320,000 Canadians were affected by IBD in September 2023. The prevalence rate stood at 825 per 100,000 people in 2023. As this number is expected to grow by 2.44% annually, by 2035, it is estimated that 1.1% of the Canadian populace, or 470,000 individuals, will be living with IBD. This spiraling incidence of chronic gastrointestinal diseases is thus fueling the growth of the gastroenterology EMR software market.

Who are the Major Players Spearheading the Market Growth?

Major entities operating in the gastroenterology EMR software market include McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Athenahealth Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., eClinicalWorks LLC, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, Medical Information Technology Inc., CareCloud Inc., Greenway Health LLC, Modernizing Medicine Inc., PracticeSuite Inc., DrChrono Inc., Compulink Healthcare Solutions, AdvancedMD Inc., CureMD.com Inc., ChartLogic Inc., AllegianceMD Software Inc., InSync Healthcare Solutions LLC, Bizmatics Inc., Nuesoft Technologies Inc.

What New Trends are being Noticed in the Market?

In the gastroenterology EMR software market, there is an observable trend among leading companies, leaning towards developing technologies like artificial intelligence tools. These tools seek to enhance diagnostic accuracy, systematize workflow and provide personalized patient care. For instance, in January 2024, GI Alliance, a US-based gastroenterology management company, teamed up with Ambience Healthcare, a US-based healthcare technology company, to build a comprehensive suite of AI documentation tools customized specifically for gastroenterology. This partnership aims to integrate advanced EMR solutions to streamline operations, augment patient outcomes and heighten data management in gastroenterology practices.

Market Segmentation Includes:

1 By Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

2 By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes

3 By End-User: Physicians, Patients

Regional Perspective:

In 2023, North America reigned the gastroenterology electronic medical records EMR software market, outmatching other regions. The market report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

