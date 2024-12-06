The Garment Interlining Global Market Rises to $3.46 Billion in 2024, Predicted to Reach $4.24 Billion with a 5.2% CAGR

Garment Interlining Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The garment interlining market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%” — The Business Research Company

Breaking Down the Garment Interlining Market

The garment interlining market size has demonstrated solid progress recently, witnessing escalating growth rates. The market size is poised to inflate from <b>$3.29 billion in 2023 to $3.46 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.1%. The exponential growth observed in the historical period could be ascribed to the burgeoning fashion industry, surges in e-commerce, swelling global populace, demand for premium garments, and the rising popularity of performance-oriented garments.

What Does the Future of the Garment Interlining Market Hold?

The garment interlining market size is predicted to witness substantial growth in upcoming years. Of note, the market will soar to $4.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.2%. The growth proliferating in the forecast period can be accredited to upsurges in disposable incomes, improvements in production efficiency, rising interest in personalization, uptrends in fashion industry events, and regulatory support for textiles. Veering towards the future, the market should expect an increasing demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable interlining options, an embrace of digital printing and smart fabrics, a burgeoning demand for high-performance interlinings, and heightened emphasis on interlining materials and tailored, custom-made interlining solutions.

What Are the Key Market Drivers in the Garment Interlining Industry?

The flourishing apparel industry is set to catalyze growth in the garment interlining market moving forward. The apparel industry encompasses the sector specialized in conceptualizing, producing, distributing, and retailing clothing and accessories. With the swelling demand for fast fashion, sustainable attire, ethical fashion, and the pervasive influence of social media, the apparel industry continues to expand. Garment interlining plays a crucial role in maintaining a garment's shape, particularly in tailored clothing, preventing sagging and ensuring a long lifespan. It also augments comfort and grants the garment a completed, professional appearance.

Who Are the Major Players in The Garment Interlining Market?

Key industry players operating in the garment interlining market contribute significantly to its momentum. Prominent names include Freudenberg Performance Materials, Chargeurs PCC, QST Industries Inc., Ruby Mills, Sankei Co. Ltd., Pellon Group, Whaleys Bradford Limited, Wendler Einlagen GmbH & Co. KG, Vlieseline, Nantong Haihui Garment Accessories Co. Ltd., NH Textil Group, Permess International, Evans Textile Sales Ltd., Helsaform GmbH, Kingsafe Group, Nantong YIYI Interlining CO. Ltd., Yueda Interlining Co. Ltd., Suzhou Zhonghe Apparel Accessories Co. Ltd., Batavia Fabrics, and Bafna Interlining LLP.

Are There Any Emerging Trends in the Garment Interlining Market?

A notable advancement in the garment interlining market involves major companies developing biodegradable garment interlining to meet evolving fashion trends and boost garment performance. Biodegradable garment interlining constitutes an environmentally friendly fabric that lends structure to attire. By decomposing naturally, it presents a sustainable alternative to traditional interlining materials.

How Is The Garment Interlining Market Segmented?

Insights into the market can be gained through the following market segmentations:

1 By Type: Fusible Interlining, Non-Fusible Interlining, Sew-In Interlining, Adhesive Interlining, Knitted Interlining

2 By Material: Cotton, Nylon, Polyester, Wool, Other Materials

3 By Application: Coat, Outerwear Plackets And Jackets, Blazers, Flame Retardant, Other Applications

In Which Region is the Garment Interlining Market Thriving Most?

Asia-Pacific secured the top spot as the largest region in the garment interlining market in 2023, with the regions enveloped in the garment interlining market report spanning Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

