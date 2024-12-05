Urban Marque Ltd Wins Global 100 Award for Best Bespoke Luxury Lodge Home Design Company in Eastern England - 2025

urban marques 1 urban marques 2 urban marques 3

PETERBOROUGH, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Marque Ltd, an Eastern England-based leader in luxury lodge home design, has been honoured with the prestigious Global 100 Award for 2025 in the category of Best Bespoke Luxury Lodge Home Design Company. This recognition highlights Urban Marque's commitment to quality craftsmanship, unique design, and innovation in creating luxurious, tailor-made lodge homes for discerning clients.Urban Marque Ltd has built a reputation for delivering exceptional, high-quality lodge homes that blend innovative design with high-end functionality. With the Global 100 Awards recognising industry excellence worldwide, this accolade underscores Urban Marque’s influential role in the bespoke luxury lodge sector, not only within Eastern England but across the luxury lodge industry globally.Since its founding, Urban Marque has specialised in designing and constructing unique luxury lodges that cater to each client’s individual preferences and requirements. The company prides itself on a meticulous design process, collaborating closely with clients to ensure that every aspect of a project—from the layout and architecture to the final interior finishes—meets the highest standards of quality and aesthetics. This approach has positioned Urban Marque as a trailblazer in the luxury lodge market, attracting clients who seek bespoke, environmentally-friendly, and sustainable home solutions.Commenting on the award, a spokesperson for Urban Marque Ltd stated, “We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the Global 100 Awards. This accolade reflects our team’s dedication to creating distinctive, high-quality luxury lodges that offer not only aesthetic beauty but also comfort and sustainability. It is our mission to redefine what luxury lodge living can be, and this award validates the hard work and vision of our team.”The demand for bespoke luxury lodges has seen significant growth in recent years, with clients increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient designs, and flexible layouts that can adapt to various lifestyle needs. Urban Marque has been at the forefront of this trend, incorporating sustainable practices and cutting-edge technology into their builds, which resonates strongly with environmentally-conscious clients. The company’s ability to balance luxurious design with sustainable practices has made it a leader in the market and a favorite among discerning buyers.Urban Marque’s lodges are highly regarded for their modern, yet timeless appeal, with design elements that celebrate natural materials, open spaces, and elegant finishes. By integrating these design principles with advanced building techniques, Urban Marque has succeeded in creating spaces that are not only beautiful but also highly functional and environmentally sound.This Global 100 Award recognition is expected to further cement Urban Marque's position as a top choice for bespoke luxury lodge homes nationally. The company’s commitment to excellence and innovation has positioned it as a trusted name in bespoke lodge home design, and this award showcases Urban Marque’s dedication to setting new standards in the industry.For more information on Urban Marque Ltd and its award-winning luxury lodge home design services, please visit their official website.About Urban Marque LtdUrban Marque Ltd is a luxury lodge home design company based in Cambridgeshire, specializing in bespoke design that merge luxury with sustainability. Known for creating high-quality, custom lodges tailored to each client’s unique preferences, Urban Marque’s portfolio reflects an emphasis on innovation, craftsmanship, and eco-conscious construction. The company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and client satisfaction has solidified its position as a leader in the bespoke lodge market, offering a new vision for luxury lodge living.Contact InformationUrban Marque LtdWebsite: urbanmarque.com Email: info@urbanmarque.com

