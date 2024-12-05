GTB Technologies honoured with the 'Best DLP Solutions Provider - 2025'

gtb technologies logo

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GTB Technologies has been awarded by M&A Today – 2025 the recognition of: Best DLP Solutions Provider. This award showcases the firms top notch services with DLP Solutions and underscores GTB's commitment to delivering innovative and effective data protection strategies in our digital landscape, where safeguarding sensitive information is paramount.Since 2004 GTB technologies has been an established leader of data security, helping clients work against the ever evolving challenges that comes from data loss and unauthorised access. The company’s platform Data Security that Worksintegrates algorithms that can access potential data loss, misuse and even theft, this happens by integrating content and location awareness with encryption and data-level controls.GTB Technologies are a company that at the forefront are accurate and efficient. The platform’s advanced detection techniques that include patented AccuMatch™ fingerprinting engines and GTB AI™ technology, ensure every outcome is detected, with zero false negatives and zero false positives.This strong success rate is crucial for business’s and organisations that can rely on GTB Technologies to protect intellectual property whilst in keeping with today’s data protection regulations, allowing the detection of a breech before insiders can alter, steal or study data.Enterprise Data Security that WorksDATA LOSS PREVENTION (DLP) Smart, Intelligent & AccurateENDPOINT PROTECTOR, DLP, UBA, ITM with OCR & FINGERPRINTSDATA DISCOVERY, CLASSIFICATION, WATERMARK, OCR. In Real-time, AutomaticallyCONTENT AWARE DIGITAL RIGHTS MANAGEMENTCLOUD SECURITY & APPLICATION CONTROLFILE & DATABASE AUDITORA testimony for GTB is its client satisfaction, which is one of the largest forces for any business. Clients have praised GTB for their diverse approach to tackling these data issues and security breeches with professionalism, quality scales and exceptional support throughout. No matter how complex a case can be or become, GTB is there is to assist with the tools to combat the issue or to fight unwanted interruptions.It’s a given that in today’s era cyber threats are gaining intelligence and its hard to tell them apart from the honest to the dishonest, and that’s when we know they’re there. GTB Technologies remains committed to advancing it’s DLP Solutions to meet these evolving changes. They are aware that as they fight against the potential threats, the threats will evolve. GTB Technologies will stay one step ahead giving their clients the assurance they need.The company’s focus on integrating artificial intelligence will help streamline their approach from all angles, we know AI is gaining traction and this integration will enhance their overall success rate even further and offer proactive and adaptive data protection strategies.The recognition by M&A Today as the "Best DLP Solutions Provider - 2025" reaffirms GTB Technologies' status as a leader in data loss prevention. Organizations worldwide can trust GTB to deliver cutting-edge solutions that protect sensitive information and ensure compliance with global data protection standards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.