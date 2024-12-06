Global Calcium Phosphate Cement Market Set For 7.7% Growth, Reaching $130.62 Billion By 2028

Calcium Phosphate Cement Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The calcium phosphate cement market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $130.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%” — The Business Research Company

Does The Market for Calcium Phosphate Cement Demonstrate Prolific Growth?

The calcium phosphate cement market size has shown robust growth in recent years. The market size is predicted to expand from $90.31 billion in 2023 to $97.14 billion in 2024, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. The growth through the historic period was driven by increasing instances of bone disorders, surging orthopedic procedures, and a rising geriatric population amidst improved healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness and acceptance.

How Will The Calcium Phosphate Cement Market Perform In The Future?

The calcium phosphate cement market size is anticipated to witness strong growth in the next few years. The market will expand to $130.62 billion in 2028, maintaining a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. This expected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing emphasis on minimally invasive procedures, a rising incidence of chronic diseases, the expansion of healthcare services, growing awareness and patient preference, and a rising geriatric population.

What Are The Key Trends In The Calcium Phosphate Cement Market?

Major trends noticed through the forecast period include advancements in formulation, technology enhancements, the integration of 3D printing, innovations in injectable calcium phosphate cements, advanced imaging, and monitoring. Moreover, a growing demand for dental treatment is positively influencing the calcium phosphate cement market.

Dental treatment refers to professional care and management of oral tissues, including teeth and gums, and involves procedures for preventing, diagnosing, and treating oral diseases. As the rise in dental disorders fuels the need for dental care, the expansion of advanced dental technologies is anticipated to contribute to market growth.

Moreover, calcium phosphate cements in dental treatments are significantly promoting bone regeneration and integration, aspects crucial for dental implants and bone defect repairs. For instance, in May 2024, a report by the National Health Service, a UK-based publicly funded healthcare system, revealed that the number of adults treated by NHS dentists in England increased to 18,111,609 in 2023. Therefore, growing demand for dental treatment will significantly propel the growth of the calcium phosphate cement market.

Who Is Driving The Growth Of The Global Calcium Phosphate Cement Market?

Notable players operating in the calcium phosphate cement market are Medtronic Plc., Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies Inc., Stryker Corporation, Baxter International Inc., DSM Biomedical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Hoya Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Straumann Holding AG, and others.

Innovation is the buzzword in this market. Companies are developing bioactive solutions, such as bioresorbable mineral bone cement, to enhance bone regeneration and integration, offering improved outcomes in orthopedic and dental applications.

How Is The Calcium Phosphate Cement Market Segmented?

Market segmentation for calcium phosphate cement can be broken down into:

1 By Type: 1mL < CPC Content = 3mL, 3mL < CPC Content = 6mL, 6mL < CPC Content = 9mL, Other Dosage

2 By Application: Dental, Orthopedics

3 By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Clinics

Which Region Dominates The Calcium Phosphate Cement Market?

North America accounted for the largest share of the global calcium phosphate cement market in 2023. However, the report covers a wide geographical scope, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

