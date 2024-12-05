Top Purpose To Organize A B2B Event Is to Boost Networking; Indicated 91.2% Of GoodFirms Surveyees

B2B Event Management

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas 05th Dec 2024–GoodFirms, a universally renowned B2B ratings and reviews platform, released its recent survey research report, " Top Tips for Successful B2B Event Management : From Registration to Sponsorship." The survey aims to highlight the significance of conducting B2B events, along with the best practices for making them successful.With technological advancements, the B2B events management industry is going through a significant progression. GoodFirms' survey attempted to understand the type of B2B corporate events prevailing today, and the results are as follows; company meetings (83.4%), team building (73.5%), annual gatherings (61.8%), conferences: local/international (59.2%), seminars (52.9%), and much more.GoodFirms’ research gathered insights on the purposes of organizing B2B events: About 91.2% indicated the purpose as network building, 82.4% for brand promotion, 78.8% to enhance employee engagement, 73% to build partnerships, 69.5% for marketing/lead generation, 61.3% to build public relations, and 53.7% for launching products.GoodFirms survey also sheds light on crucial factors that impact the success of an event. About 95.3% of the survey respondents consider the target audience, 87.6% check on the available budget, 72.7% a proper B2B event plan, 63.4% also consider the venue of the B2B event, and 48.2% focus on event publicity."Email invites, event registration forms, social media links, event websites, QR code check-ins, registration desks, self-service kiosks are the ways of event registration strategies that can help make an event successful," GoodFirms Survey.Moreover, the survey unveils the B2B event sponsorship strategies, which include media sponsorships, promotional sponsorships, financial sponsorships, prize sponsorships, opting for digital tools, and in-kind sponsorship.The research was able to arrive at the fact that virtual and hybrid events and the use of AI as the future trends of the event management industry. With the increase in the use of technology and dedicated event management companies, businesses can simplify the event planning processes and leverage maximum benefits for their businesses, concludes the researchKey Findings:--92.4% of the surveyed businesses mentioned they carry out registrations through email invites, and 52.7% were also using QR code check.--65.9% of the survey respondents mentioned that they opt for media sponsorship, and 47.3% for financial sponsorships.--According to 78.8% of the survey participants, event attendance is one of the measures of a successful event.--Post-event sales is a measure of event success, as per 63.7% of the surveyed businesses.--The future of the event management industry will greatly be influenced by the evolving virtual and hybrid events and AI.About Research:GoodFirms Survey- "Top Tips for Successful B2B Event Management: From Registration to Sponsorship" queried 425 business experts and top performers in the industry.To read and download more research articles by GoodFirms, click here If you wish to participate in GoodFirms' future research studies, register your name and company details with GoodFirms.GoodFirms is a Las Vegas-based B2B review and rating platform that delivers rich, original, and in-depth coverage of IT products and services to B2B service users. Both service seekers and service providers benefit from the reviews, ratings, and research insights delivered by GoodFirms.

