Global Breast Tissue Markers Market Projected to Reach $3.79 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.3%

Breast Tissue Marker Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The breast tissue markers market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%” — The Business Research Company

Recent years have seen robust growth in the breast tissue markers market. The market size is projected to swell from $2.54 billion in 2023 to $2.75 billion in 2024, a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. Several factors have contributed to this growth in the recent period, including advancements in imaging technology, an increase in breast cancer screening programs, development of minimally invasive biopsy techniques, regulatory approvals, and standardization as well as the preference of surgeons and radiologists.

What's the Outlook for the Breast Tissue Markers Market?

The breast tissue markers market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing adoption of personalized medicine, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, growth of outpatient and ambulatory surgical centers, rising healthcare expenditure and insurance coverage, and integration of artificial intelligence.

What Are the Key Drivers and Trends Influencing the Growth of the Breast Tissue Markers Market?

The prevalence of breast cancer is predicted to be a prime driver for the breast tissue markers market going forward. Breast cancer is a malignant tumor that arises in the cells of breast tissue. An increase in breast cancer cases is often anchored to upward trajectories in life expectancy, enhancements in detection methods, lifestyle shifts, and environmental influences. Breast tissue markers play an essential role in breast cancer cases, aiding in the diagnosis, tracking disease progression, and helping to inform treatment decisions by identifying specific proteins or genetic mutations. In January 2023, data from the American Cancer Society revealed that the US saw an increase in total invasive breast cancer cases in women from approximately 281,550 in 2021 to 297,790 in 2023. In men, these figures increased from 2,650 to 2,800 in the same period. These expanding case numbers are driving the growth of the breast tissue markers market.

Which Key Industry Players Are Impacting the Breast Tissue Markers Market?

The breast tissue markers market is dominated by several large, established companies. Noteworthy players include Johnson & Johnson Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc., and Kaiser Permanente. Other influential players include Cook Medical Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Leica Biosystems Inc., and Argon Medical Devices Inc., along with Devicor Medical Products Inc., Mermaid Medical Group, iCAD Inc., Endomag, and Focal Therapeutics Inc. Lesser known but nonetheless impactful organizations include Laurane Medical, Carbon Medical Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, INRAD Inc., Izi Medical Products LLC, Sanarus Technologies Inc., Scion Medical Technologies LLC, and Biopsy Sciences LLC.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Breast Tissue Markers Market?

Major companies are capitalizing on innovative solutions, like breast biopsy site markers, to improve ultrasound visibility, aid in locating the biopsy site, and minimize displacement during surgical procedures. For example, Mammotome, a US-based provider of breast biopsy markers, introduced the HydroMARK Plus breast biopsy site marker in August 2023. Featuring a hydrogel design that expands upon fluid contact, the marker enhances visibility for ultrasound imaging. Its smart design allows precise location marking and accurate localization for subsequent diagnostic and treatment procedures. It also ensures long-term stability within the breast tissue, thus reducing the need for further interventions.

How is the Breast Tissue Markers Market Being Segmented?

The breast tissue markers market is segmented as follows:

1 By Product: Metal, Non-metal

2 By Material: Non-biodegradable, Partially Biodegradable

3 By Shape: Coil, Ribbon, Butterfly, V-Shape, Other Shapes

4 By End-user: Hospitals, Ambulatory, Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics

Which Regions are Transforming the Landscape of the Breast Tissue Markers Market?

In 2023, North America claimed the highest share in the breast tissue markers market. The regional coverage of the market includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

